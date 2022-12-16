Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A promise is most given when least said. — George Chapman

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When you have no choice, mobilize the spirit of courage. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Fate leads those who are willing but must push those who are not.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Certain influences could ease any lingering financial/material pressure. However, this easing should not be taken as a cosmic go-ahead to invest without a great deal of research. Incoming news may seem to be very encouraging, but do give yourself a cooling-off period for any major decisions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 24, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A little flexibility on your part could shape the day on your terms. Your ability to stick to the point combined with someone’s creative drive may well pave the way for impressive improvements on one specific front. Joint efforts, if approached sensibly and realistically, should work out! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 39, 41, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Normally you are happy to occupy the central stage or step into the limelight when it comes to the social front. However, today it may well payoff to be a little quieter and a little more inclined to listen, since others are likely to be more unpredictable than usual. You may well glean something this way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 37, 43, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Since the afternoon’s influences may be slightly more reliable than the AM ones, you may find that you end up needing to apply the brakes when it comes to an incomplete or ongoing matter. An unexpected development may bring some financial benefits if you veer towards common sense! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 12, 20, 39, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Mixed influences bring a good side and a bad side to the day. Your confidence levels should be high, but a tendency to speak as you find may need to be kept under control, since this burst of confidence could lead to a slip of the tongue. Have your excuses and retractions at the ready! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 28, 32, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a touch of unpredictability about, and you may even feel that you’re not entirely in control. Progress might not be as certain as you would like, but don’t be stubborn for the sake of it. In addition, don’t allow an over-the-top individual to influence your actions! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 21, 35, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a buoyant, bubbly vibe, it’s a day where you may ignore sensible, grounded advice. Striking a happy balance is not likely to be high up on your agenda, but it’s certainly what you should be aiming for, especially if there is any kind of risk/loss involved! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 27, 31, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A marginally sloppy vibe could edge in and while you may not notice the effects it could have a low-level impact on material/practical matters. It’s likely to be a day where certain little glitches and hitches will be quite predictable, but they will be easily missed! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 26, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The Mercury/Jupiter aspect is likely to encourage frivolous behavior almost from the start. It may be the weekend, but there’s still a chance that you’ll get your priorities a little mixed up. It’s one of those days where you might just push someone’s buttons without meaning to! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to have an easier-going day. It’s certainly possible to provide the right atmosphere for romance, as long as you’re prepared to relinquish some of the control. On a side issue – a bright spark of an idea might not be so workable, but put it on ice for now! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 31, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Certain contradictory influences may well bridge a communication gap, but you may find that you need to adopt a gentle or moderate approach to voicing your opinions. Otherwise even the most cooperative types might be inclined to be a little less supportive! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 34, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Even though it should be a reasonable day from start to finish, do bear in mind that the morning influences will perhaps muddle practical/material matters more than the PM ones. If you need to approach someone for advice or help, it may be best to wait as long as you can! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 21, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Liv Ulmann, Melanie Smith, Ben Cross, Lesley Stahl, Steven Bochco, Michael McCary, William “Refrigerator” Perry, Hallee Hirsh, Benjamin Bratt, Alison La Placa

