A promise is most given when least said. — George Chapman

If you wish good advice, consult an old man. — Romanian Proverb

Fate leads those who are willing but must push those who are not.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need to establish your independence and your sense of identity. This may involve a new hairstyle, a complete make-over, or even a new wardrobe. One word of warning though: you won’t want to spend much, thanks to the influences of the planets in sober Capricorn! However, if you want quality you’ll need to shell out! Later in the year you’re likely to discover hidden artistic or creative talents; again the influence of serious Saturn could hold you back, but with a smattering of resolve and self- discipline you could actually open up a whole new area in your life. Holiday romances are looking very likely in the fall, but it won’t be until late October or early November that you get any sense of commitment!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may find that you’re feeling a little more impulsive than usual. You won’t be the only sign struggling with the unreliable vibe, but this vibe is likely to impact more directly on work matters. Since it’s a day where offers will be taken at face value, think before you blurt out something you can’t retract! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 37, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where the morning’s thoughtful vibe will switch to a marginally superficial one before lunchtime. Watch what you say: facts could be distorted and inaccuracies could be a little damaging. In addition; it may not be too difficult to stir up an old issue unnecessarily! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 27, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Today’s mixed vibe may feel a little draining. It’s possible that an emotional matter earlier in the day could become a time- consuming one. However, there’s also a subtly sizzling vibe, which has the capacity to turn a tiring day into a sparkling one, if you can perhaps smooth over a possibly clumsy exchange! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 27, 32, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Romance is likely to respond to the mixed and slightly contradictory vibe. It’s possibly a day to be attentive, but without being obvious about it. Think of the old saying: less is more. Extravagant gestures might not be a good move, while curbing a slightly competitive edge is likely to work! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 21, 30, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Some insightful aspects suggest that you could waste time pursuing one specific matter, most likely a material one, at the expense of a romantic development. A less than great choice may be related to incoming information. Erring on the side of caution may be best for now! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 26, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s likely to be a contradictory day with an unpredictable vibe. Romance could be very susceptible to this unreliable trend. However, other key areas may seem a little baffling too. In addition there could be a slightly lucky break that comes from an unexpected but minor error! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 20, 32, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A shifting vibe may misrepresent certain perceptions. You may regard certain relationships as a little too high-maintenance. However, the reality may revolve more around what you have been and are prepared to do. It is very possible that someone close makes a very good point! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 27, 36, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Someone in your immediate circle is likely to be more approachable than they usually are. Use the perceptive vibe to open up the communication lines, since it is possible that a low- level or minor revelation could develop into something else. There’s a strong feeling of moving forward too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 32, 39, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might need to adjust your method according to the responses you get, especially when it comes to communication in romance. It may not be as simple as sticking to one specific approach. Being overly direct may not be advisable. That said; an overly softly-softly method may seem to rankle at times too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The mixed planetary line-up suggests that you’ll be able to meet any competitive activity or challenge without feeling any pressure. However, when it comes to romance a slightly blasé attitude could backfire, and your run of good luck won’t be enough to undo a possibly poor impression! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 16, 24, 38, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a sense of a reversal or an unexpected development in today’s mixed line-up. Something that was previously exasperating you, possibly something that wasn’t quite fully completed or concluded, will either resolve itself, or it will lose significance. Avoid bringing up the past! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 24, 29, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 This will be one of those days where you should definitely trust your instinct, because thanks to a mixed and fairly incisive vibe, you should be able to get to the bottom of a matter that has perhaps caused a little low-level consternation. It’s also possible that you’ll see someone in a new light as a result of this! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 32, 36, 43

Famous people born on your birthday include: Liv Ulmann, Melanie Smith, Ben Cross, Lesley Stahl, Steven Bochco, Michael McCary, William “Refrigerator” Perry, Hallee Hirsh, Benjamin Bratt, Alison La Placa

Rebel Wilson is one of the funniest actresses around and the planets tell us that she is about to make her most hilarious movie yet. However, what’s really exciting her right now is romance!

