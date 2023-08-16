Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 16 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Happiness is something that comes into our lives through doors we don’t even remember leaving open. — Rose Lane

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who would rule must hear and be deaf, see and be blind. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Grain is the treasure of all treasures.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Avoid glib dialogue when it comes to romance because whether you’re single or attached, the slightly detached vibe could give way to a little tension with the wrong words or the wrong approach. It’s perhaps not a day to engage in little games. Playing it too cool could present an insincere front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 23, 30, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The general vibe is likely to highlight unfinished business in emotional matters. Something either delayed earlier in the week could bubble up again. By the same token, something recently said may just develop a slightly different meaning. It’s perhaps a day to give something more time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 25, 34, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Planetary shifts have the capacity to zoom right in on romantic and emotional matters, although the overall vibe may feel a little erratic. However, the vibe could enable a few little gems, such as a comment or observation, which might be worth storing away for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 28, 33, 37, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you may behave a little out of character. A fresher and lighter vibe indicates a potentially good day. While a welcome (and possibly romantically based) interruption in the work routine is possible, too much impulsiveness and spontaneity may not be a good idea! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 17, 25, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a quietly uplifting vibe, which may not dispel all the regular day-to-day problems, but it will lessen them and make them easier to deal with. Romance is certainly hovering in the background. However, there’s also a tendency on your part to be slightly inconsistent! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 34, 39, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There could be a brief period of confusion when it comes to one specific individual. This could blur the usually clear line between a friendship and a romantic interest. Feelings may become a little hazy. Fortunately, this will be a short-lived blip: in the meantime, it may be best to reveal very little! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 17, 24, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may not notice the subtly smoldering vibes to begin with, but they will be present. That said; you may need to tone down a tendency to be slightly overconfident for the channels of communication to open up. It’s certainly not a day to take a new development for granted! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 39, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The highly subtle vibe may not feel very effective, but when it comes to a romantic development, you could begin to sense a definite shift or change. In wider terms, what the day is likely to bring is a slow, steady stream of thought that could be one possibility closer to reality! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 21, 30, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A refreshed vibe has the capacity to open up communication lines on the romantic front. The timing is right for a lingering matter, or at least to put it back into perspective again. It is a good day for strengthening established connections in your friendship zone too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 22, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The focus is on romance and relationships with a gentle vibe. Single Capricorns will be attracting more than their fair share of attention, but whatever your status, don’t neglect a minor work-based development. It’s not a day to try and slack off or cut corners in order to begin the weekend early! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 21, 30, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If romantic matters have been firmly in the background, then today they may well begin to take precedence. An exchange or comment could be all it takes to get you thinking. Incoming information may not be clear enough to act on, but a few hints here and there may be enough for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 39, 41, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you can avoid a minor source of stress, which could be cash-related, then you should be looking at a warm and useful day. In addition, you may well be feeling quite practically-minded when it comes to an emotional matter. This may be no bad thing since there’s a possible moment of clarity later on! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 28, 33, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Vanessa Carlton, Emily Robison, Robert Culp, Madonna, Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford, Timothy Hutton, Angela Bassett, Kathie Lee Gifford, James Cameron

