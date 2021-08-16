These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Happiness is something that comes into our lives through doors we don’t even remember leaving open. — Rose Lane

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who would rule must hear and be deaf, see and be blind. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Grain is the treasure of all treasures.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a tendency towards impulse purchases thanks to a minor blip in your love-life. Singles are likely to try too hard to meet someone special, while those who are attached could find that they need to give their partners a little space. If you want to make positive changes at this time you need to just slow down a little and listen to your intuition. The fall will see a new and positive beginning of some kind, while winter brings some wonderful opportunities for advancements at work or school. The spring focuses on cash matters and on careers, but not until after quite an intense development in romance! However, May will bring a test of patience in the form of an ex or an old love- interest!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be a vague sense of pressure. If there is, then it could involve a project or an interest, but it’s more likely to relate to a recent work/school deadline. Your sense of self discipline will be admirable once you get started, but it is getting started that might be the tricky part! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 24, 27, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A challenging aspect affecting your sign is likely to affect your outlook. In a struggle between whether you should follow your intuition or stick with logic you’ll find that you tend to favor your instincts, especially where emotional matters are concerned. However, it may be better to go with logic! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 24, 31, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where communications may be a little unreliable and your motivation levels could dip as a result. The planets suggest that you might misinterpret a gesture, an offer or some advice. It may even be that the advice/offer won’t address what you really need. Just in case; don’t depend too heavily on others today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 32, 36, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 One set of strong aspects suggest that you’ll want to do things your way; another, almost opposite set suggests that you’ll need to adopt a more flexible approach. It’s a day where thinking outside the box may not sit comfortably with you, but as an option it should at least be considered! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 19, 26, 35, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A long string of aspects to your sign could make it a rather intense day for you. There may be a vague sense of something brewing in the ether; there may be more direct signs of a development or it could even be a feeling that you’re not being included in something. Give it a day or two! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 23, 34, 41, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s more than possible that you’ll feel less inclined to do anything that requires too much effort. Energetic Virgos don’t usually grind to a complete halt, but slowing down for a while might not be a bad idea, since you will be more inclined to pay attention to those things that you might normally miss! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 22, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You are likely to surprise and impress a member of your family, by taking the lead. Someone needs to be guided in the right direction over a monetary or material matter, and you’ll be the one in a position to dole out some very helpful advice, earning you much deserved respect! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 27, 33, 41, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An ability to pick up other people’s thoughts and feelings should make this day an easy one in some respects, although an overly hesitant or pessimistic approach to ongoing issues could initially cause some minor friction. Keep an open mind, or you could test someone’s patience too much! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 25, 31, 37, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If it feels as though someone close to you is smothering you, then blame the minor aspect between the sun and the moon. You might need to put your foot down, but if you go about this in a sensitive, gentle way then it will be a hundred times easier to make your needs clear! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 20, 26, 39, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to be unfocused, thanks to the divided influences of the planets, and this could lead to some wasted opportunities to make some real headway with a particular relationship. Whether it’s a friend or a partner who needs some reassurance right now make sure you make some time for them! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 29, 32, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Everything is likely to be in twos, today. There are two sets of influence, indicating a couple of choices or two different approaches. It’s not so much that there’s one right way; it’s more that you may need to adapt to subtle changes as the day progresses. Emotional matters might require kid gloves, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Certain planets are casting a strong influence on your day: this is not good news. Brace yourself for some tension in a specific relationship. Don’t assume that you’re right and that someone else is wrong over a particular matter: chances are that you’ll both need to listen to each other! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 25, 32, 41, 47

