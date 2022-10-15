These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 October 2022.

Some reckon time by stars, And some by hours; Some measure days by dreams And some by flowers; My heart alone records My days and hours. — Madison J. Cawein,, from Some Reckon Time by Stars

Live together like brothers and do business like strangers. — Arab Proverb

To be truly happy and contented, you must let go of what it means to be happy or content.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day primed for gathering information and figuring things out, thanks to supportive, thoughtful influences, which may well have you rethinking a certain situation. This could be linked to a relationship or emotional issue, which could, in turn, spark a new phase! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 34, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The planets zone in on routine matters. It’s not a bad day for clearing out any clutter, but you may miss out on another development or opportunity in the process. Romance will be particularly well-aspected and a little thought and time might pave the way for an unexpected admission! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 24, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The new moon will certainly radiate a subtle but powerful vibe, which is likely to highlight any loose ends that need tying up. You may need to adapt your daily routine or tweak at your budget, but you can make improvements without having to suffer too many side-effects! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 29, 31, 34, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You should be able to enjoy a fairly industrious day, if you can channel a new sense of determination and drive on the material front in the right way. A burst of charisma and charm has the capacity to turn you into a discreet power-sign too. In addition, romance may feature later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 26, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 An exciting and/or unique opportunity may develop on the work- front, although there may be some initial confusion, with a slightly fretful vibe. Don’t focus too much on what could go wrong, since the new moon has the capacity to redirect your thinking. Romance could benefit too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 30, 36, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Incoming information may well draw your attention to something that needs to be dealt with once and for all; otherwise you could end up feeling a little de-motivated by what may turn out to be fairly trivial issues in the long term. It’s perhaps a day to draw a line! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 29, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s rather shrewd vibe is likely to amplify your perfectionist trait. Your natural desire for everything to be in harmony may get the better of you unless you’re careful. Other people are not so likely to humor certain courses of action and some decisions may well require a compromise! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day to balance various needs, including your own. You might feel inclined to be a little less accommodating than usual, but you’ll be amazed at just how easily a gentle reminder or prompt can mollify any bubbling irritation. It’ll certainly make it easier to create the right impression! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 39, 44, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Something may ripple the waters; thanks to the new moon there may be something you need to address fully. Mild feelings of disappointment today could be very useful in the long run. Don’t be afraid to discuss these concerns with those around you, and don’t rush for a conclusion or final decision! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 23, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The planets suggest that you may become a little too focused on short-term targets. There’s also the suggestion that if you revisit old issues you might actually regret it. It’s certainly a day to pause and take note of what’s going on around you. Work with, not against the perceptive vibe! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 19, 25, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you’re likely to become far more careful in expressing yourself, particularly in relationships. Beware of side-stepping issues. Be prepared to communicate clearly in order to avoid stress and tension. Deal with minor problems earlier rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 36, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A beneficial shift in attitude is possible, but it’s not guaranteed. You may need to act slightly out of character to reap the benefits of the subtly pushy vibe. A calculated risk could yield some positive results, such as getting yourself noticed and opening up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 33, 37, 42

