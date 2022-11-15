Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no danger of developing eyestrain from looking on the bright side of things. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Revenge is a confession of pain. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

We can find no wealth above a healthy body and a happy heart.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s quite a powerful vibe at work, which, if you apply it in moderation, will reverse a couple of negative trends. There’s fun to be had without going overboard and there’s enough confidence to take a minor or calculated risk, without exposing what you have already secured! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 27, 32, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 An unexpected improvement on the work front should go a long way to restoring your mood and reversing your flagging energy and confidence levels. It will almost definitely pay to keep the peace, or at least stay out of any trivial disputes. There’s a trace of clumsiness on the romance front though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 34, 39

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar aspects may well stir up romance. This could cause a few ripples for singles, but whether you’re in an established relationship or whether you meet someone new, there may well be a slight note of discord. A clash of opinions could develop over something very minor, but it could escalate! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 42, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s likely to be one of those days that will work out in the end after a few minor strains. A discovery – possibly connected to personal matters – may turn out to be more of a challenge than you realize. That said; the outcome could be a lot better than you expected! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 29, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day with a much more spontaneous feel. It also has the capacity to be quite fun, should you decide to take advantage of the rather mischievous influences. That said; you may not be able to rely on a particular source of support when it comes to a possibly overdue deadline! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 27, 35, 42, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 New influences are likely to bring a little clarity to something that may have caused some confusion. Communications will be more reliable. However, the afternoon could put you in touch with a figure that’s not as dependable as they seem. You may need to find a tactful way to stop someone taking over! Today’s Numbers: 3, 4, 17, 23, 30, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Friends will absorb much of your time, and will more than likely distract you from the things you should be doing on the work front. The trouble is that you’ll be easily swayed, and a little reluctant to put your foot down. It’s certainly a day to defer the fun until the time is right! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 28, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’ll be full of energy, and you may feel as though you can accomplish more in less time than usual. That said; it may be worth taking your time over one particular matter, as opposed to rushing through it. Incoming information is likely to provide a useful point, although it may not supply all the answers! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 35, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The general vibe is likely to feel quite electric, compared to the last few days. You’ll feel more appreciated and you’ll feel able to make lots of headway in your work life. However, when it comes to your personal relationships you may need to tone down a slight propensity to be dismissive! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 37, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A friendlier vibe should relieve the recent pressure. There may be some good news too: cash matters could improve, and luck is likely to be on your side, to an extent. That said; the good luck factor may not be enough to protect your cash-flow if you decide to be a little careless with it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 31, 33, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If yesterday was a little time-pressured, then today should prove to be a lot easier. Take the opportunity to completely sort out any lingering differences of opinion on the work front. However, do take care to hear what others are saying, since there’s a strong likelihood of a misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 23, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A boost of confidence will dislodge the recent vibe. You’ll certainly have a knack for knowing exactly what to say. However, whether you actually say it will be another matter entirely. Just be aware that you won’t need to be overly persistent if you want to make a point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Ed Asner, Beverly D’Angelo, Petula Clark, Yaphet Kotto, Sam Waterston, Zena Grey, Dalton Tomlin, Frida Lyngstad, Georgia O”Keeffe

