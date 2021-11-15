These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

It is magnificent to grow old, if one keeps young. — Harry Emerson Fosdick

With enough ‘ifs’ we could put Paris in a bottle. — French Proverb

Small men think they are small; great men never know they are great.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a highly sociable note, but your finances may be strained by this burst of social activity. December is very home-focused, while the New Year could see you taking on a noble or good cause, which in turn leads to a romantic encounter. February’s highly positive planets may enable some impressive developments at work or school. A romance related problem that develops in March should be resolved towards the end of April. There’s some kind of clear out required in May and there could be an interesting revelation in June. July brings success to a long term project. November sees a money making scheme yielding results, more from luck than strategy, so tread carefully!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A cosmic split in the day could see an everyday or routine matter taking precedence over any personal matters. While the afternoon hours are likely to bring a little clarity, do be prepared for a possibly time-consuming last-minute development when you least want or expect it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 27, 34, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The prevailing vibe is likely to shift from easy-going to marginally fault-finding. There’s a tendency to try and achieve too much, which will make it harder to keep on task. Specifically; a seemingly fail-proof idea may well reveal minor glitches and obstacles upon closer analysis! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A cosmic split in the day suggests that you could disregard useful information in the later hours. You could learn something to your advantage, but the morning’s slightly carefree vibe could slow progress. All that said; it’s possible that one little smattering of poor luck and/or mistiming will be enough to push you back in the right direction again! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 35, 41, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s possible that the morning’s vibe may feel a little too assertive for the typical water sign, while the afternoon’s subtly corrective vibe could restore a little balance in general. That said; if a stalemate situation develops courtesy of fresh news, it may not be the best day to confront this! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 33, 39, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While the earlier hours will exert a more indulgent vibe, the afternoon is likely to bring quite a restrictive one. You may even need to anticipate a partial U-turn when it comes to an ongoing commitment in your everyday life. Specifically there is an indication that you may overlook something that is perhaps a vital stage! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 16, 27, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A personal matter may appear to be ripe for an overhaul in the earlier hours. However; thanks to an AM/PM split, the afternoon’s vibe has the capacity to highlight minor complications that could turn out to be quite time-consuming. Additionally, there’s a possibility of an unpredictable announcement! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 16, 27, 32, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to an AM/PM split there is perhaps a need to keep your feet on the ground with regard to a slight and unexpected set back. A specific problem is not likely to go away by itself, but don’t be tempted to react without some thought or consideration for the end result! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 31, 36, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 As the morning’s fiery vibe gives way to a more thoughtful one in the afternoon, something from earlier in the week may resurface long enough to give you cause to stop and think. This is likely to be connected to emotional matters. As an aside, there may be no straightforward solution with regard to a piece of news! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 32, 38, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to an AM/PM split, it’s a day where the cosmic tone is likely to shift with little warning. If you feel as though people around you are being overly controlling, or that your options are being limited by other people’s choices, then it may help to go over old ground! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 21, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to an AM/PM split, you could find that you become a trace too inflexible as the hours progress. For maximum benefit, particularly when it comes to emotional and romantic matters, you can afford to ease off a little. When it comes to unexpected information or news, stick with what you know to be right! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 19, 23, 34, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You might find that you are a little susceptible to the morning’s fiery vibe, especially when it comes to taking it easy. By contrast, the afternoon could bring an air of low-level pressure. Even if nothing seems urgent, there may be a few unexpected ripples to sort out with regard to an existing understanding! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 27, 33, 46, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A brief lift or a boost with regard to an ongoing or postponed matter is likely in the later hours, but don’t rely on this extensively. Don’t rely on others too much, either. It’s not a bad day for clearing the air on the emotional front, but only if you can avoid being a little too objective! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 28, 33, 35, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Demi Moore, Leonardo Di Caprio, Jonathan Winters, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Daniel Ortega, Barbara Boxer, Calista Flockhart, Philip McKeon, Sean O”Kane, Peta Wilson

We haven’t heard from Justin Timberlake for quite some time. However, the movement of the planets indicates that he is about to try and return to the music scene. Justin may not be as successful as he is hoping!

