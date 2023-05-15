Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 May 2023.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s likely to be a day where good intentions dwindle. You’re not likely to be as strict with yourself as you could be when it comes to exercising a little willpower. There’s a tendency towards extravagance and an inclination to be swayed by a mischievous influence too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 25, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s an air of unpredictability around. That said; while it may feel a little unsettling, there is something to be extracted from the marginally random vibe. A flash of inspiration and/or a moment of insight could suggest quite an ingenious way out of an outmoded situation! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 18, 24, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications are very favorably aspected for romance, but not so much for work/career matters. If you radiate a non-committal on the work front, it could slow progress in the long run. It’s not a day to create a blasé image when it comes to important figures and those who matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 32, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you could find that you bite off more than you can chew in an attempt to create the right impression for the right reasons. It’s also a day where you’ll be able to think quickly, think on your feet and quite possibly turn a low- level, minor mess into a resounding success! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 20, 36, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications may not feature in a way that you notice immediately, but you may still need to watch incoming and outgoing information, since the scope for errors will be wide enough to cause a little concern. It’s certainly a day to follow basic, common-sense strategies! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 19, 24, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is possible that prickly influences will put you slightly on the defensive, even before anything has gone wrong. On a similar note it is perhaps best to assume that you could make minor mistakes, even if you’re absolutely certain you’ve got everything just right! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 34, 43, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Given the rather unpredictable, if sparkly vibe you may be better off adopting a more cautious attitude, especially after lunch. It is possible that a fresh, new development and/or encounter will seem to have romantic undertones. Don’t rush in and don’t assume anything! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 As with plenty of other signs, don’t fall for what may look obvious. Delve a little deeper, since the overall vibe is likely to conceal any metaphorical weak spots. If you find that others are expressing doubts or reservations then chances are you should pay attention! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 27, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Romance may well be affected by a rather haphazard vibe. An encounter with one individual may well be the start of something more, although this may not be very obvious to begin with. It’s certainly a day where opposites will attract, but there’s a possible element of confusion too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 31, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may find yourself being pulled into two different directions by an unreliable vibe. On the one hand you feel a need to impose a little structure and efficiency to your daily life. Offsetting this is a growing need for a little more spontaneity. It may be best to wait for the vibe to recede again! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 24, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The Venus/Mercury mix may have you hesitating over a specific or ongoing matter. It could require one of those pesky either/or decisions on a day where there is little guidance. Don’t rely too much on instinct or gut feeling, especially after lunch, where a subtle shift one way or another is highly likely! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 13, 17, 22, 38

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today could bring a slight shift in your perspective in one key area of your life. You could find that an opportunity to take a totally different direction in this area may have an interesting knock on effect, in that there could be a very interesting response to take on board! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 32, 41, 43

