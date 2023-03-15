Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 March 2023.

Let the world know you as you are, not as you think you should be. — Fannie Brice

Never write a letter while you are angry. — Chinese Proverb

Waiting for a rabbit to hit upon a tree and be killed in order to catch it.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may well need to take a step back, since awkward influences could re-invoke one minor worry or concern. Communications may well be disrupted to the extent that something you hear/learn has a negative tint. It may be best to push new information to one side for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 32, 37, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a trace of dissatisfaction in your chart, which is perhaps not the most constructive way to end the working week. There is also a chance that you may over-react to a mild or reasonable suggestion. The planets suggest that a romantic issue is at the root of this low-level restlessness! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 31, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar influences are likely to put you in rather a tense mood, and this mood won’t be helped by slight tension on the romance front. Try to arrange fairly informal dates. Being flexible regarding small changes to your plans will help to ease the low- level stress too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 21, 30, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to an inflexible Saturn/moon clash you may experience a rather erratic day when it comes to a personal/emotional matter. It is possible that you may try and hit the middle ground to be on the safe side, although it may not be as simple as a right way and a wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 27, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you should push past the minor obstacles and keep going. Incoming information may well redirect your attention to something you perhaps already knew, deep down. A positive or determined attitude will yield some welcome and deserved results another day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 25, 31, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may have plans for a relaxed evening after a constructive day. However, it may not be as straightforward as you assume. It’s possible that you have missed something in terms of details and planning, or perhaps you may have forgotten a previous commitment. You may find that you need to retrace your steps more than once! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 39, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lunar influences are likely to enable the fun-angle later in the day, but do watch how you respond during the daylight hours. You may well need to visibly demonstrate a little thought and consideration for others. A little restraint in the light of an excessive vibe may be your best strategy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 33, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is an AM/PM split in the day, with the daytime being far more restrictive and sensible than the later hours, which may see a slightly excessive mood descend. If you need to tackle anything important, do it before the early evening. The same rule applies to anything that is cash-related! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 31, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You should find that the recent pressures ease so long as you avoid heavy discussions and keep romance light. Communications in general may be a little too brusque. An off comment might irritate you early on, but just let it go; there’s no point laboring it, because you’re likely to get nowhere! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 17, 25, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a gentle and relaxing vibe, if you can just switch off for a few hours, since there is a strong chance that you’ll shift from being helpful to be being a little controlling. A tendency to take over may need to be kept in check when it comes to other people’s feelings! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 28, 31, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 An emotional complication could make today seem like hard work. It’s possible that someone close to you is being a little demanding, or expecting a little too much from you, but to help you take that crucial step back seek the advice of an unflappable colleague or friend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 25, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon is likely to disrupt communications a little. If you get the wrong end of the stick or start feeling that somehow you’re not totally in control, then just remember that the planets are exaggerating the problem. A calm approach will be your best strategy. Don’t react to things that haven’t yet occurred! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 29, 33, 44

Fabio, Phil Lesh, Sly Stone, Judd Hirsch, Caitlin Wachs, Sean Biggerstaff, Alan L. Bean

