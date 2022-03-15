These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Let the world know you as you are, not as you think you should be. — Fannie Brice

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Young pigs grunt as as old pigs grunted before them. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Waiting for a rabbit to hit upon a tree and be killed in order to catch it.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Vastly improved influences have the capacity to give you the upper hand. The day holds all kinds of potential, especially where practical and material matters are concerned. That said; rather than embarking on a new venture, it may be wise to use the excellent vibes to get back on track! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 18, 23, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a very subtle AM/PM split to consider. The morning is likely to present one specific matter in a highly positive light – possibly more than it really deserves, while the afternoon may well show a more realistic picture. It goes without saying: don’t leap in feet first! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 27, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planetary mood is likely to change quite abruptly. From bubbly to responsible, it may be one of those days where you may feel obliged to reverse a poor decision or a careless assessment. That said; your best time for taking any action will be after lunch, not before! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 31, 44, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day in which you may well start off with firm resolve and good intentions. However, subtly shifting influences could be a little disruptive on one front. Don’t allow what will be a minor setback to reverse your good mood. It’s certainly a day to have a second go before giving up! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 20, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar influences are likely to bring about a chance to reverse a recent conundrum or dilemma and will help you to see a matter or problem in a totally different light. You may even find that you have a very distinct change of mind regarding someone’s point of view too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 29, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Incoming information may well be slightly ‘hit and miss.’ One of the main problems may be that you can’t really share whatever you learn. If the source of the information is at all vague or unreliable, then you will definitely need to be discreet. If the information is linked to the past, then you may need to be quite objective! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 32, 40, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fresh influences are likely to facilitate a buoyant, cheerful mood. Whatever might go a little off-beam in the morning can be corrected with minimum fuss. You may have to field a few ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ from a specific person, but you can easily steer around this temporary negativity! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 27, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Patience should be your motto for the day, as there are various changes working through the planets. It may be tempting to try and speed up these changes but the solution lies in waiting for things to develop at their own pace. Career matters may well require a steady, patient approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 26, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a rather hectic day with a slightly chaotic vibe. You could find that you switch between two different modes throughout. There’s the thorough but slower state, and there’s the flakey but more easily inspired state. Unfortunately, you probably won’t get to choose which mode you occupy and when! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 45, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The morning could appear to be quite lucky, but the afternoon less so. If you push your luck before lunch, you may find that the afternoon turns into more of a headache. Proceed with caution when it comes to certain financial decisions made before lunch. Don’t rush through any related facts and figures! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 26, 32, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Common sense should be pretty reliable from start to finish. It’s a day to tackle the sort of duties and tasks that require little or no creative thinking. It’s also a day to tackle the things that require a fair bit of energy too. An offer of support should be regarded as an absolute bonus! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 25, 31, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The string of dazzling influences should set the scene for some welcome improvements or developments on a personal level. A wise voice may well give you some useful pointers in the right direction. It will help that a specific complication will begin to straighten out too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 27, 36, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Fabio, Phil Lesh, Sly Stone, Judd Hirsch, Caitlin Wachs, Sean Biggerstaff, Alan L. Bean

