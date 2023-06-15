Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

And all the loveliest things there be come simply, so it seems to me. — Edna St. Vincent Millay

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never squat with your spurs on. — Texan Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Ingenuity lights the path to success.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Calmer influences will offer an adaptable start to the weekend, although you won’t be the only sign to interpret the overall vibe as a lackluster one. You might be inclined to try too hard to incorporate some fun into the day and the upshot could be that you go overboard. Avoid over-indulging! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 28, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Yesterday’s fluctuating mood is likely to develop into something quite decisive and possible quite inflexible. Take your time with the more delicate, sensitive side of life, especially when it comes to romance. You may need to think something through and give a specific matter a little consideration! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Striking the right balance between sensitivity and activity won’t actually be as effortless as it sounds, especially when it comes to a material issue. It may well be a simple matter of delicate timing as much as anything else, but if you can get this right, then you’ll get to take a significant step! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications are likely to be a little up and down. Accepting that you won’t be able to anticipate every possible mishap will be a huge advantage. You may have to deal with a demanding individual: be careful what you say: being unclear may be interpreted in the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 32, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Settling lunar influences could, if you utilize them in the right way, enable you to make the most of a temporary energy boost. However, you may need to resist a couple of rather time- consuming distractions. This could be harder than it sounds, especially if someone applies a little indirect pressure! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 30, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There could be some low-level tensions over emotional/romantic matters. A rather hazy clash between past and present may well draw your attention to what was a previously simple choice. The trouble is: you may well allow your emotions to dictate the answer or solution. If you can wait a couple of days, do so! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 37, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There are a couple of ways where you could make life harder than it needs to be. Don’t volunteer for something that is going to eat into your weekend and don’t attach too much importance to something said or hinted. A piece of incoming information should be regarded in a reasonably skeptical light! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A distinctly hazy vibe could turn the day into a confusing one of mixed messages and signals. You may just have to accept that you can’t do everything for everyone, especially when the planets are suggesting too many strategies and approaches. It may be best to avoid intense dialogue for today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 31, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It could be one of those days in which something ongoing or lingering may come to a head quite suddenly. It’s certainly a day to curb any competitive instinct if you want to see a definite sense of progress. The more workable strategies is more likely to revolve around group efforts! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 27, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You could find that while yesterday you were in quite a dynamic frame of mind, today you’ll tend to juggle several different tasks or targets. There’s nothing wrong with this if nothing pressing or urgent is waiting. However, one particular matter may require your undivided attention! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 21, 30, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where there may be quite a gap between what you think you’re doing and how others perceive it. You may believe that you’re being very supportive without being pushy, but others may view it as being non-committal. Offer practical help, rather than verbal encouragement from the side! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 26, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Go easy on romantic matters, since it’s not a day to initiate dialogue over minor and/or perceived dissatisfactions. A chilly Mars/moon may well amplify those minor perceptions and create some unnecessary drama. Disagreements over what amounts to nothing are likely to evolve from nowhere! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 28, 31, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Ice Cube, Waylon Jennings, Courteney Cox, Helen Hunt, Jim Belushi

