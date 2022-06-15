These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

And all the loveliest things there be come simply, so it seems to me. — Edna St. Vincent Millay

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion. — Ethiopian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Ingenuity lights the path to success.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Vastly improved influences should introduce the right frame of mind for tackling ongoing issues. A gentle combination of confidence and common-sense suggests that it’s a good day to reassess tricky material and financial matters. The evening may bring in belated but welcome news too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you’ll want to do things your own way and depending on how you present this inclination, this may be poorly received by others. Don’t do anything that may alienate those around you. Be as independent as you like in your own time, but not on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 23, 28, 32, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Platonic relationships come under the spotlight, thanks to refreshing influences, which may settle and resolve certain issues that may be lingering at the back of your mind. A beneficial heart-to-heart with someone close could actually precipitate some very warm moments! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 17, 21, 30, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Lunar influences are likely to sweeten the mood in terms of romance, but cloud your judgment with regard to material/practical matters. It may be that your finances appear more solid. That said; don’t dip into any reserves just yet and avoid extending your credit! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 24, 39, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to a couple of excellent aspects you can expect a general easing of the recent pressures. That said; romance may prove to deal a slight ‘wild-card.’ This could be linked to something said very recently. Your best strategy may be to play it a little cool and hold back a trace! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 29, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You should find, after the last few challenging days that you’re able to exercise more control over those issues which may have caused you one or two headaches recently. Don’t waste the gently supportive vibe. Put your social life on hold if necessary, especially if any deadlines are looming! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 21, 38, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may well behave a little out of character. It is more than possible that you will respond emotionally to a material matter. However, if this involves any financial transactions, then you could end up with a poor bargain or even out of pocket. Steer clear of any cash related offers! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 25, 34, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The supportive influences should not be underestimated, because it’s a useful day, in a very unobtrusive way. Second chances should be taken, especially if it means catching up or correcting a very recent error. A bit of unwelcome news could give way to some fraught moments, but this too will have certain benefits! Today’s Numbers: 2, 12, 20, 34, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Lunar influences are likely to open up opportunities. Be on the lookout for something that could greatly benefit your material life, and be open to some grounded advice and an invitation out. Do pay attention to any guidance: it’s possible that someone or something could prevent a silly error! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 25, 33, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Your self esteem should lift, thanks to vastly improved lunar influences, which will bring some much needed vigor and oomph on a day that could engineer some connections – either new or old. It is possible that someone comes into your life: perhaps this development will need a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 27, 33, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Lunar influences may well bring a kind of rigid inflexibility to certain issues. There’s a very strong sense of an ‘either/or’ situation, which can be resolved, if you can recognize the driving force behind this inflexibility. There may even be a slight control-issue on your part! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 30, 35, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Emotional attachments could move a notch, thanks to the moon. There may be a trace of confusion in romance. The notion of commitment could bubble to the top of the agenda; alternatively, there could be a new development or even a choice to make. The planets suggest you don’t rush! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 18, 25, 32, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Ice Cube, Waylon Jennings, Courteney Cox, Helen Hunt, Jim Belushi

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.