TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

And all the loveliest things there be come simply, so it seems to me. — Edna St. Vincent Millay

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never squat with your spurs on. — Texan Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Ingenuity lights the path to success.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to provide those exciting challenges that stave off the boredom. Your money situation will remain strong until well into the summer, so expect no fluctuations in your finances until then. However after the summer it will be important to keep an eye on your spending patterns. Friendships become very solid in October and work or school will also absorb your somewhat flagging energy, which will be revived by a short respite in November. The months of May and June will be a good time to take on new ventures and interests, because while your energy will be at a peak you’ll also be in a more practical frame of mind, but make sure that you don’t neglect your friends. The fall will bring with it yet more developments. Affairs and flings will be the order of the day in the pursuit of fun.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While it’s a day where you will be able to deal with any practical challenges facing you, you may need to take greater care when it comes to emotional exchanges and dialogue. Otherwise, the fretful Saturn/sun mix could have you overreacting to what could be a minor and temporary blip! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A Saturn/sun mix is likely to slow down progress and throw up minor obstacles on a day where you may not be that attentive to detail. It may seem like you’re on the right track, particularly when it comes to material matters. That said; you may realize at some point through the day that you’re actually on the wrong course! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 26, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A reserved vibe may well move in, thanks to the Saturn/sun mix. Romantic matters may well come under the spotlight, but don’t leap to the more negative conclusions. True, there may be a need to take a step back, but this could turn out, in many ways, to be a step forward! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 32, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 What may appear like some good news with regard to an ongoing matter may need a second glance. There’s the possibility of a minor break, although this may develop into something that will require more commitment. A part of the problem may well be a reluctance to seize control on your part! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 20, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You could find that a rather vague mood settles on you, thanks to the full moon, which won’t help in terms of work or school related matters. It will be romance that distracts you from everyday life, but you’ll need to ask yourself if you’re being realistic in your expectations Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 23, 27, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day to perhaps stay graceful in the face of a minor letdown. However, if you’re the one who has to delay or postpone something, then be very clear about the reasons why. If you try and talk your way out of ongoing commitments, it may not be received very well at all! Today’s Numbers: 6, 19, 27, 34, 37, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rather wary vibe is likely to encourage you to ask questions when it comes to a specific personal ambition or goal. It’s a day where you may develop slight intolerance for any obstacles or blips. Take care with reversing important decisions: you may need to be realistic, but don’t lower your expectations! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 22, 30, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A fretful Saturn/sun mix will act much like a safety net. There’s a more formal sense of progress to be made with regard to ongoing agreements, but do give yourself some room to back- track if necessary. Fresh information may well introduce an angle that you hadn’t considered before! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 26, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A prickly vibe could be a little disruptive when it comes to romantic and emotional matters. Being levelheaded will help to minimize the more negative outcomes, especially in light of a possible disclosure. That said; don’t go to the other extreme: being too casual or blasé could rebound just as much! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 32, 35, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Anxious planetary mixes may encourage you to consider making changes with regard an established matter. Do bear in mind the old adage: if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. In addition; an unexpected retraction or reversal could require some quick thinking on your part! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day to negotiate the prickly vibe with a little tact, since encounters with rather opinionated types may grate more than usual. Don’t feel pushed or pressured along a particular course of action, since it’s possible that someone else’s single- minded approach on a matter could lead you in the wrong direction! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 26, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day to slow the pace and quietly note small developments A marginally anxious vibe is likely to obscure your vision a little and you may be inclined to dismiss a piece of excellent advice or some useful guidance. Reserve taking any action for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 32, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ice Cube, Waylon Jennings, Courteney Cox, Helen Hunt, Jim Belushi

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Shakira is a much loved singer around the world and has managed to project an image that is both wholesome and fashionable all at the same time. The power of Mercury is going to bring her another big hit very soon!

