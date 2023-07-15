Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no end to what you can accomplish if (or when) you don’t care who gets the credit. — Florence Luscomb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t dig your grave with your own knife and fork. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Better to be too skeptical than to be too trusting.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon/Mercury mix may encourage a more decisive approach than is wise. It’s a day where you’re more likely to assume control and/or responsibility for the type of issues that you’d normally discuss with the relevant people first. A wiser strategy may be to take a back seat! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 29, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications in general may feature on and off throughout the day and it may be a rather mixed bag. A slight lift or small improvement after lunch could be less positive than you first realized. In addition; an unforeseen development later in the day may carry a hint of romance for some Taureans! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 20, 26, 38

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s possibly a good day to dig out or revisit a previously shelved scheme, idea, or course of action since the generally buoyant vibe is likely to provide a reasonably solid foundation or starting point. In more general terms, don’t waste the day by postponing those things that you can do quite easily! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 34, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The Mercury/moon mix may create an irresistibly relaxed and carefree vibe. That said; it really doesn’t appear to be the type of day where everything slots quite effortlessly into place. Do be aware of adopting the easiest routes if something requires more time and/or energy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 25, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 In general terms, the vibe may appear to be amenable, but there is a slight undercurrent, so do try to watch what you say. Be prepared to smooth over a blunder later in the day and bear in mind that you are likely to be that little bit more happy-go-lucky and a little less careful on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 26, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you can get past a slightly rigid approach on the work front, then you’ll certainly make life easier for yourself. If you only do exactly what you’re supposed to do, or do no more than you’re expected, you may not be able to call on others for assistance if and when required! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 38, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Aim to make the day easy rather than difficult. Your inner sense is likely to be more reliable than you realize, so if you feel that something isn’t right, then maybe it needs more work and/or more attention. It’s certainly not a good day to brush things under the carpet and hope that they go away! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 37, 46, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a vague but fretful vibe that influences your everyday routine. Given that it’s a day where practical/material matters may bubble up, you’d be wise not to depend too much on other people. Aim to ease any sense of pressure by staying in control of decision-making processes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 34, 41, 43, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Given the current planetary line-up you are likely to be one of the more relaxed signs, but don’t be too tempted to take the most undemanding route for the sake of ease. As with a couple of others, don’t be too readily persuaded to ignore minor problems on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 36, 39, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The deceptive sun/moon may have a minor impact on your material/financial situation. If you find that you’re veering towards a slight muddle in terms of your cash flow, then this would be the day to establish a little order and organization. Decisive action should be enough to rectify the problem! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 21, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The seemingly efficient vibes during the earlier hours may present something – possibly new information – in a slightly false light. It’s a day to take a wait-and-see approach. The afternoon could see a particular obstacle or block being removed and the clearer picture may well take you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 30, 39

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a subtle split divide, which could be as simple as an emotional versus chilly vibe. Incoming information may be useful if you can filter out any emotional responses and rely on logic instead. This may sound straightforward, but it may be harder to achieve than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 26, 28, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Emily Roeske, Scott Foley, Travis Fimmel, Forest Whitaker, Linda Ronstadt, Jesse Ventura, Brian Austin Green

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.