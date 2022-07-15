These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no end to what you can accomplish if (or when) you don’t care who gets the credit. — Florence Luscomb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Patience and the mulberry leaf become a silk robe. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Better to be too skeptical than to be too trusting.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to dazzling but slightly inconsiderate influences, you’re one of the signs more likely to give in to the selfish vibes. While the other signs could get away with it, you may not. In fact, you may find that friends, relatives and/or colleagues will lose patience. It’s certainly a day to be considerate! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 23, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The Venus/moon mix may have you ‘stuck’ on a specific or ongoing matter. It’s possible that you not be comfortable with adopting the requisite approach: that is, taking the more dynamic, pushier approach. Unfortunately, it’s a day where gentler tactics are less likely to work! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 27, 34, 41, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The general vibe will be very sunny and bubbly. That said; it’s a day where you could be easily sidetracked; a little unfocused, and not think things through fully. It may be that impulsive responses win will over more thoughtful ones. There’s a trace of thoughtlessness to watch out for too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 33, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is possible that an admission will take you by surprise. Airy lunar influences may well shift your perspective in a beneficial way, although you may not have the requisite drive or energy to take full advantage of this shift. Wait for a few more days for another push in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 21, 27, 31, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Watch what you say. The wrong thing could just slip out for no apparent reason, causing slight discord. A possible misunderstanding in romance is likely. There’s little point in dwelling on root-causes. It’s just one of those slightly clumsy days, bringing little glitches that you can’t avoid! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 28, 32, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Dazzling influences may well erode common sense slightly. It’ll be no bad thing to be a little skeptical of something that sounds too good to be true. If you feel even slightly doubtful about a decision or suggestion, then chances are you’re being swayed by some smooth-talk. Don’t be pressured into giving in! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 29, 33, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications are not brilliantly aspected, and there are a few selfish influences about. Down-to-earth words of wisdom may well irritate you, but that may be because you’ll recognize the element of truth. It’s definitely a day to consider people’s reactions and consequences in general! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 22, 33, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Cash, communications and travel all look prone to minor glitches, thanks to an unreliable vibe, and unfortunately it’s likely to be one of those days where it’s one small thing after another. Being patient about it will keep the stress levels down. On a side-note: try not to rely on others too much! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 25, 29, 34, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may be prone to the slightly selfish vibes of the planets. Others will expect your full commitment especially where relationships are concerned. Maybe you can just about get away with poor (as in inconsiderate) decisions, but they are likely to be reflected back at you next week! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 30, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Airy influences will be slightly deceptive. It may appear to be one of those days where everyone else seems fulfilled and happy. Take a closer look: once the slightly selfish vibes retreat you’ll see an awful lot of disgruntled folks around. Stick to your common-sense responses! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 19, 27, 33, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’ll be a huge surge of energy bolstering you. You will be able to deal very confidently with certain problems or obstacles and it won’t be too difficult to make a great impression. However, it’ll be important to bear in mind that this burst won’t sustain you for too long! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 25, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The words that seem to encapsulate your approach are: determined, motivated and rather unstoppable. This get-up-and- go could be very beneficial to others too, as long as you realize two things. One; don’t rely on it lasting and two, don’t drive yourself or others too hard! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 26, 39, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Emily Roeske, Scott Foley, Travis Fimmel, Forest Whitaker, Linda Ronstadt, Jesse Ventura, Brian Austin Green

