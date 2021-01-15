These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Have a heart that never hardens, a temper that never tries, and a touch that never hurts. — Charles Dickens

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Everything passes, everything wears out, everything breaks. (tout passe, tout lasse, tout casse)– French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A great general need not blow his own trumpet.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you having your head in the clouds when it comes to a certain individual, thanks to the influence of Neptune; however, your family members will have an entirely different perspective on this person. Towards the middle of February, a series of oppositions indicate that you’ll need to watch the spending, although you’ll regain a more balanced outlook by April. A sense of boredom could set in around the end of spring, but since finances are looking stronger you should consider taking a long journey to explore some new horizons. Romance will peak before July, but a surge of ambition during early October is likely to absorb all your spare energy!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may well start the day with a clear plan in mind; you may well have everything organized down to every tiny detail, but there may be a few unforeseen and very minor glitches. Normally you would shrug these off, but today they’re more likely to bug you, if you let them! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 30, 32, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s an upside and a downside to the day. On one hand, you’ll find the ideas flow much more easily, but on the other, there may be a tendency towards occasion flights of fancy too. It’s crucial to recognize the distinction between a constructive idea and an unworkable one! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 16, 24, 37, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The sharper and more incisive planetary line-up is going to give you an opportunity to reorganize key areas of your life. Even if you are not feeling ambitious now, those key areas are probably going to be work or career related. Something, or even someone, is likely to give you a bit of a boost up! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 36, 38, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s not a bad day as such, although you may well feel like rebelling occasionally against the ultra serious vibes. It’s okay to seek some fun, especially since it’s the weekend, but choose your moments wisely: ill-timed jokes and displays of humor are not likely to go down well with others! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 29, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Motivation should certainly return with a vengeance. There is a slight tendency to take on far too much and this is what may impede a very good day. There’s also a slight inclination demonstrate your efficiency by declining help in order to prove your independence. Think twice about this! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 16, 24, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It may turn out to be one of those evenings where you’ll be wishing that you could undo or unsay something unhelpful or tactless. The blunder isn’t likely to be a monumental one, but it may hinder or reverse recent progress on one particular front. Watch what you claim or promise from the very start! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 29, 34, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may be a few downsides to negotiate. Communications aren’t brilliantly aspected when it comes to friendships, and money matters may be touched with a little poor luck too. Romance, on the other hand, may be the prime beneficiary of the dazzling Venus aspect! Today’s Numbers: 1, 28, 29, 33, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Shifting influences may have a very subtle impact to start with. There may be a slight under-current in the day’s proceedings. It’s possible that an unimportant matter will eclipse and overtake a more important issue, which may result in a back to the drawing board moment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 24, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The day is likely to be marked with a drive to clear up and clear out any back-log or overdue chores, tasks or duties. New and possibly invigorating incoming information will be your motivating factor. That said; there is only so much you can do: trying to achieve the impossible will only cause stress! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 28, 34, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Your love life is about to become rather intense, thanks to planetary shifts. You’ll need to beware of mixed signals and misunderstandings for a couple of days. You might think you’re on the right track over a certain someone, but the planets suggest you might not be! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 21, 30, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The day has the capacity to be a balanced, thoughtful one. If you keep your mood positive and avoid referring back to recent gripes, then people will be far more inclined to hear what you’re saying. A warm-hearted and generous approach on your part is the way to go! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 36, 40, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Shifting planets will calm down the mood, especially if the pressure is on. Supportive offers, guidance and advice certainly have enough inspiration to get you to reconsider or reassess a taxing matter, while a more confident attitude suggests that alternative measures and methods might just work! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 26, 32, 41, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Charo, Lloyd Bridges, Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Margaret O”Brien, Margaret O”Brien, Chad Lowe, Margaret O”Brien, Andrea Martin

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Angelina Jolie may fare better in the court room than her estranged husband, but the planets indicate that she may suffer a greater degree of damage when it comes to the impact of the divorce proceedings on her movie career!