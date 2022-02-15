These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The poor man is not he who is without a cent, but he who is without a dream. — Kemp

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Who is not ashamed doubles his sins. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When a leopard dies, he leaves his coat. When a man dies, he leaves his name.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead are likely to begin with some unexpected invitations to get involved in a new business or some other activity that could bring in some additional money. Towards the middle of the year emotional matters will come to the fore. There will be a need to have some serious conversations with a close relative or that special someone in your life in order to resolve tensions. If you are able to speak openly and honestly this period of tension will give way to a much more contented relationship. Towards the end of the year travel is particularly well aspected and this would be a great time to go on that long trip or tour that you have been dreaming about.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If there is or has been a sense of wasted or misdirected effort, then today brings a (loudly) corrective vibe, although the process may require hard work. That said; it’s a day where misinformation may still linger from yesterday. Trying to impress others is a strategy that’s likely to backfire! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 34, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may be one of those days where your judgment won’t be at its best, and assuming that everything is going well could create a risky false impression. The main key area that may require more analysis is likely to involve a recent or past matter. Don’t assume that you’re automatically in the right! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 17, 21, 26, 36

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Shifting influences could make things a little unpredictable. A sudden burst of fiery energy could reignite one specific matter, most likely a practical /material one. You may need to revisit old ground in order to move forward again. Unfortunately, this may not be as simple as it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 29, 32, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Shifting influences may well feel quite breathless and an unexpected development or an element of confusion in romance could actually have more of an impact than you first realize. It’s perhaps not a day to wear your heart on your sleeve. Take a wait-and-see approach with regard to an encounter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 31, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A specific emotional issue has the capacity to be resolved, although it is possible that an admission will take you by surprise. Mixed lunar influences may well reveal an angle that you haven’t considered before. It may not be an entirely comfortable realization, but it will be constructive! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 39, 43, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may need to face or address something that’s been bothering you. It may appear like a delicate or sensitive issue; it may seem complicated. However, if you take a closer, but more objective look, you’ll realize that it is perhaps not as tricky as you first assumed! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You will need to be receptive to the planetary vibe, which is fiery, to say the least. This is definitely not the day to apply or test out new methods, approaches, or strategies. It’s a day to at least acknowledge the rule-book. Be a little circumspect with incoming information too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 17, 27, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to get the wrong end of the stick over a possibly complicated matter. A graceful retraction is your best strategy. Don’t try to bluff your way out of your mistake; otherwise you could find that a sour mood lingers on for the entire day. Apologize as soon as you realize your error! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 24, 31, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today is likely to be one of those days where you are determined to do your own thing, thanks to a burst of fiery influences. That said; there is a tendency to get completely carried away with this. It’s certainly not a day to draw too many lines or impose too many conditions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 27, 37, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you may have to tread a fine line again, thanks to shifting planets. Incoming information could be a factor and you may need to side-step any mini-dramas, while at the same time you’ll need to avoid being seen as dismissive, especially when it comes to your relationships in general! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 13, 26, 32, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a rather inconsistent vibe. A tendency to look on the negative side or assume that things are not as good as they could be may lead to an unwise response, especially with regard to incoming offers and suggestions. Don’t blurt out your first answer: if possible, stall for a little time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 18, 25, 34, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Discerning influences may well dip beneath the surface when it comes to seemingly simple ‘either/or’ choices. While it’s certainly not the best day to implement new decisions, it is a good day in terms of recognizing and accepting what may appear to be a limited development in romance! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 17, 24, 26, 38

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jane Seymour, Brandon Boyd, Renee O’Connor, Matt Groening, Susan B. Anthony, Harvey Korman, Melissa Manchester, Chris Farley, Marisa Berenson

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

People can be famous for the strangest reasons and they don’t come much stranger than the so-called ‘human Ken doll’, Rodrigo Alves. Unfortunately, the planets tell us that he is about to hit the headlines for the wrong reasons!

