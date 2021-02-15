These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The poor man is not he who is without a cent, but he who is without a dream. — Kemp

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who suffers much will know much. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When a leopard dies, he leaves his coat. When a man dies, he leaves his name.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will be largely concerned with shifts in your emotional life. Your work or school life may seem uneventful, but this in itself is a sign that it is progressing smoothly. Financially, there is a sign of a small difficulty in the middle of the year but this should pass without too much difficulty. Emotionally, though this is a rollercoaster year. You will have an intense response to a friend or colleague that may well develop into a passionate but short term relationship. In addition this year bodes well for meeting that special person who may ultimately be destined to become your true soul mate!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a definite element of positivity about the day, although it may not be obvious. The current planetary line up has the capacity to bring a very moderate and possibly indirect improvement on the material front. That said; this vibe may not be enough to support small risks! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 25, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The planets suggest that it is a good day for revising an ongoing matter, since gentle planetary combinations have the capacity to bring a definite sense of personal preference and control. In other words, cosmically speaking, the metaphorical ball should roll back into your court! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 31, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Yesterday’s rather surface-level vibe is very likely to gain a little more depth. A very recent stumbling block could actually receive the metaphorical green light. All that said, it’s a day that will be tailor-made for the subtler signs. There’ll be little room for over-the-top statements and gestures! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A gentle vibe will make everything will seem that little bit easier on various fronts. There’s also a chance that you’ll be on the receiving end of a message or contact later in the day. While it’s not a day to act on ifs and buts, you might want to consider clearing up any backlog of work, just in case! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 11, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The rather graceful vibe suggests that today can be all about solidifying certain areas of your life. The work/career front could perhaps benefit the most from a little networking. The luck-factor will be in the background, providing low-level support, but don’t rely on it too much! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 29, 35, 42, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Supportive influences have the capacity to relieve the pressure over a particular matter. Those who have perhaps been floundering with regard to one emotional matter should find a way to reclaim solid ground again. It’s possible that this will relate to incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 38, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to motivating influences, you’re likely to zone in on one specific area that perhaps requires some tweaking. However, do be realistic. The driving forces will be quite elastic and may not flag up any limitations when it comes to resources and time. Know when to stop! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 32, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today’s prevailing vibe is likely to be gently supportive and a little more accommodating than of late. While this may not be a constant and powerful force, you should be able to tap into it on and off throughout the day. Use it to improve, tweak and/or bring about subtle improvements on the emotional front too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 29, 33, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A burst of positive energy will provide the missing spark on the emotional front and give you a little bit of freedom on the work front too. A new or fresh perspective has the capacity to offer a discreet boost, but this may go hand-in-hand with an ability to seize the moment when it occurs! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 18, 21, 30, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day that has the capacity to provide a little cosmic nudge on one front. A rather inspirational vibe could open up a new avenue that you hadn’t considered before. However, you may need to adjust your immediate schedule in order to make the most of this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 This will be a day where you could breeze through a fairly complicated matter with ease. The only downside is that you could allow someone to distract you with what could turn out to be a non-starter. By the same token; don’t postpone work-related issues for too long! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 22, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Being a little strategic is likely to make the day a lot easier, especially when it comes to those types who do like to be in control. The trick is perhaps to very subtly ignore slight pressure from someone who prefers to check every last detail. There is certainly middle-ground in a very minor dispute too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 26, 35, 40

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jane Seymour, Brandon Boyd, Renee O’Connor, Matt Groening, Susan B. Anthony, Harvey Korman, Melissa Manchester, Chris Farley, Marisa Berenson

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Selena Gomez has found herself a new romantic interest and this is likely to boost her creative instincts. According to the planets there will be some new music from Selena very soon!