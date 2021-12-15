These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We live, not as we wish to, but as we can. — Menander

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If the camel once get his nose in a tent, the body will soon follow. — Saudi Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When walking through a melon patch, don’t adjust your sandals.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will bring problems with your interpretations of certain rules and regulations. However your dislike of routine can be overcome with a developed sense of self control. You will have the energy and ability to take on anything, but you won’t be so good at organizing them. Later in the year your emotions will see-saw wildly, but you’ll find an outlet through some creative field, perhaps writing, that will provide the balance that you need. By the end of the year you’ll realize that sometimes you just need to be patient!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a give-and-take day. One obstruction may begin to ease, most likely connected to a personal decision. However; another may develop, particularly when it comes to romance. The main pitfalls to avoid are: taking someone for granted and being a little too keen on trying to project the right image! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 39, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A focused vibe is likely to have quite a searching quality. Questions regarding a personal matter or choice could begin to make sense. That said; an unexpected encounter, one that may have romantic connotations, could have a subtle effect on this particular key area of your life! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 20, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you can get past a tendency to be a little too relaxed and if you can get motivated, then this has the potential to be a good day, particularly when it comes to the romance zone. Be mindful of a slightly insensitive undercurrent. Don’t deliver anything that sounds like an ultimatum, because it will be challenged! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 21, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Slightly unsettled influences are likely to zone in on the emotional zone, although a rather spirited Venus/Mercury mix has the capacity to (temporarily) paper over any little cracks. However; while there may be some changes that you want to make, today is not likely to be a good day to take action! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 26, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Beneficial planetary influences may well add the missing spark to romance. That said; there’s a subtle vibe at work. As irksome as it sounds, a vague hint from someone will almost definitely require a patient response. It may not be the best day to seize total control! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 27, 39, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day: the everyday front is likely to see a marginal improvement and there may be a chance to clear up any mixed messages when it comes to ongoing obligations. When it comes to romance, a subtle hint could actually be a good indicator of someone’s feelings, although it may result in a waiting-game! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 32, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A Venus/Mercury mix may facilitate a slightly misleading vibe, and romance is most likely to be the focus of this confusion. You might be inclined to play it just a little too cool. In addition: don’t promise anything you can’t deliver, since you may have to retract your words again in due course! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 39, 43, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you may be inclined to get a little too caught up with small or unimportant matters. A perfectionist approach will not be the best one to take, especially when it comes to emotional and/or romantic matters. Bear in mind that direct questions may require sensitive responses! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 21, 30, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you’re likely to radiate an engagingly charming air. While this could benefit most matters don’t overuse it on the romance front. As an aside; an insightful undercurrent has the capacity to resolve a separate matter in a way that perhaps didn’t seem feasible before! Today’s Numbers: 9, 10, 12, 27, 33, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Subtle planetary accents could stir up unnecessary friction over very minor matters. An indirect interruption to your day may be the actual catalyst and although the news may be a little unsettling at first, stick with it. On the romance front, taking a backward step might not be a great idea! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 28, 32, 36, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s certainly an element of light-relief, but it’s also a day where you could send the wrong signals. It may not be a good idea to read more into a moment of some flattering attention than is intended. On the other hand, playing it too cool will be interpreted as playing games! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 19, 24, 30, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While it’s not the ideal day for the typical Pisces, there will be a couple of advantages to appreciate. On the work/career front you could end up feeling pleased with a straight-forward and sensible reaction to a potential problem. When it comes to romance, it may be suddenly easy to get around an ongoing obstacle! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 11, 20, 36, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Tim Conway, Helen Slater, Don Johnson, Heidi Bohay, Nick Beggs, Dave Clark, Michael Shanks, Garrett Wang, Alan Freed

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Olga Kurylenko found global fame recently thanks to her role in the hilarious but dark, Death of Stalin.

