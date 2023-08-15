Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Real generosity toward the future lies in giving all to the present. — Albert Camus

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who waits for a dead man’s shoes is in danger of going barefoot. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You do best what you like most.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a much better day. Yesterday’s creative block should ease off and there will be a highly useful mix of thought and action. It may be that you find an excellent source of inspiration, or that an iffy development finally gets resolved. Focus on those areas that require a little boost! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 35, 40, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There is a slight tendency to take the easiest route today. While the overall vibe will be a great deal calmer, there could still be a need to push yourself. You may even need to demonstrate a little more energy and drive in front in order to indirectly impact another! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Demanding influences so far have placed a heavy emphasis on results and targets, especially where work is concerned. However, all that is about to change, thanks to the fiery vibe, which could encourage you to ditch a sensible course of action or even bail out too early. Do keep throwaway comments to a minimum too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A lift, a boost, or a couple of encouraging signs with regard to an ongoing or postponed matter is on the cards. It’s not so much a lucky vibe backing you up, so much as a highly determined one. Given a potentially unexpected development tomorrow, you’d be wise to clear your to-do list today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 30, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A slightly clumsy, but well-meaning vibe could give way to minor errors and mistakes in practical terms. It’s not a day to try and charge through any tricky or complicated situations without the correct advice, instructions, or support. Bear in mind it’s a day when little acts of altruism could go off-key! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 28, 32, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Fiery, single-minded influences are likely to take over. It’s a day where you may steer from the path of moderation, one way or another, especially when it comes to ongoing projects and processes in the workplace. As with others, it’s a good time to catch up, but watch out for ruffling colleagues’ feathers! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 18, 21, 30, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications in general aren’t brilliantly aspected, so think before speaking and double-check any messages that you send. In addition, since career matters or developments on the work front may be prone to a slightly competitive edge, it’s not a day to make too many grand claims! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 28, 33, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to feel as though you’re being pulled in two directions and you’re likely to feel drained by the end of the day. Authority figures may seem unimpressed or halfhearted when it comes to a practical or material matter. However, tomorrow will bring a more reliable vibe! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 14, 23, 38, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today should prove to be much more constructive on the work/career front than yesterday, but you might clash with any bossy individuals. There may even be a slight control issue in the background. If you find that you need to reassert your position, do so carefully and tactfully! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 21, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slightly fretful vibe should actually work in your favor. Don’t focus solely on one iffy development, which could revolve around someone’s retraction or change of heart. A minor setback can be overcome quite easily. A realization that you’re on the right track after all should help enormously! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 21, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Material gains are reasonably well-aspected, but do be warned: by taking full advantage of the opportunities you’re very likely to end the day feeling a little drained and in need of some time to yourself. It’s not a day to volunteer for too much, especially during the later hours! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 36, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The start of the day may well be slightly stressful. You may receive some unwelcome or unreliable news early on, but once you overcome this you should find that the vibes become quite cooperative. It’s possible that you still can get out of a potential commitment with the right words! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 32, 41, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jimmy Webb, Debra Messing, Oscar Peterson, Julia Child, Linda Ellerbee, Ben Affleck

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.