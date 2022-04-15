These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 15 April 2022.

A happy person is not a person in a certain set of circumstances, but rather a person with a certain set of attitudes. — Hugh Downs

Only fools are glad when governments change. — Romanian Proverb

The saving man becomes the free man.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Mars/sun certainly has the capacity to perk up your weekend, but you may need a tailor-made activity to make the most of it. Something that allows complete autonomy is almost a must: if you do venture into something that requires team-work then you’ll need to feel that you’re in charge! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 29, 32, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day to take your time and think things through, especially with regard to a minor but unexpected development. The pesky culprit – a Saturn/Venus mix, will be softened by other aspects, clearing your head enough to assess the issue. You shouldn’t need to rush a decision related to this development! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 31, 42, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Striking the right balance between sensitivity and activity won’t actually be as hard as it sounds. It is perhaps down to delicate timing as much as anything else, but if you can get this right, then you’ll get to take a significant step forward in one key area that has maybe suffered a little stagnation recently! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 28, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Incoming information could be a mixed bag. The underlying fiery vibe indicates some unsettled tensions that you need to address. If you do this in a constructive way then you should feel as though you’re making definite and recognizable headway in one specific area! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 11, 20, 35, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to enjoy, if you can avoid getting drawn into any heated debates with other fiery personality types. It may not be in your nature to be the first to back down, but that said; it will be best to cut short certain intense discussions with a sweet smile rather than engaging with them! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 29, 34, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s no subtlety in the planets. A distinct clash between fire and earth may well amplify and emphasize what should be a relatively insignificant choice. The trouble is: today you may well allow your emotions to dictate the answer or solution. If you can wait a couple of days, do so! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 10, 14, 37, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Be careful what you say or could find yourself volunteering for something that eats into your weekend. It may be best not to attribute too much importance to something said or hinted either. Incoming information may not be reliable and as such should be regarded in a healthily skeptical light! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 35, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you didn’t manage to organize some quality time-out yesterday, then today you get another chance. Indulge yourself; have fun; arrange an evening out; switch off. Let someone else, just for once, deal with any lingering hassles, especially if they’re not yours! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 26, 31, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be a hint or two dropped; ones that point towards positive and welcome developments on the romance front. Rumors, signs, clues and suggestions may well be maddeningly vague and not altogether accurate, but it’s more than possible that you can extract a few facts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 29, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Go easy on romantic matters; a couple of challenging aspects suggest that it’s not a day to initiate dialogue over minor dissatisfactions. A chilly Pluto/moon influence could amplify a couple of minor differences and create some unnecessary drama. Focus on the positives instead! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Friendships are likely to come under the spotlight, with a misunderstanding creating some unnecessary stress. You might feel as though a friend is being obstinate or difficult, but given the position of the moon it looks as though you’ll be the one who’s being rather standoffish! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 13, 20, 25, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There will be a definite need to let off a little steam this weekend, to have fun and to forget all the heavy stuff for just a little while. Having some breathing space to do your own thing will lighten your mood considerably. Getting embroiled in someone’s emotional dramas won’t! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 16, 22, 38, 45

Claudia Cardinale, Roy Clark, Emma Thompson, Leonardo da Vinci, Emma Watson, Annie Costner

