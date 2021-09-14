These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Those who bring sunshine to the lives of others, can not keep it from themselves. — Irish blessing

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The absent are always in the wrong. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Our enemies teach us life’s most valuable lessons.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could see you entering a rather defiant phase, especially in romantic matters, where you’ll tend to put your foot down! This won’t be a good thing. Approaching such matters gently and subtly you’re more likely to get your own way. The summer is likely to introduce some interesting developments when it comes to the future, while something is likely to dramatically change the way you see your life around about November, and a short journey looks more than likely. By the end of the year expect some changes at work or school, which will help you to realize some of your ambitions!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you might be tempted to be slightly confrontational, thanks to a subtly resistant vibe, which has the capacity to stir up a couple of previously uncertain matters. Running alongside this is an additional tendency to get a little too caught up in what may be a wild goose chase! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 26, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A stubborn undercurrent suggests that there’s a slight tendency to be a little pessimistic. You may be inclined to take minor developments a little personally, especially if they don’t quite match your expectations. It’s certainly a day to consider alternative views and opinions! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 39, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A desire for everything to be exactly right may take over. You may feel a need to strike the perfect balance between quality and the speed in which you achieve it. That said; a positive reversal of some sort when it comes to a recent matter or dilemma is likely. A minor revelation may what you need! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 26, 33, 37, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A fiery vibe may well give way to a low-level sense of pressure. Minor tensions on the work/career front could develop out of simple differences of opinion, thanks to incoming news, which may well slow the pace right down or even create a false start. Take care with stubborn responses! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 25, 28, 33, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to a subtly materialistic undercurrent has the capacity to address practical matters, if you’re prudent. That said; this same undercurrent could impact on relationship matters in a more negative way. Communications may be a little off, so you may also need to demonstrate a little consideration! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 36, 42, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a strong element of feeling slightly time-pressured. It may be that this pressure is self-imposed, thanks to a fretful vibe that could have you looking at recent matters. In order to counteract this, it may be best to deal with current developments, even if they seem unimportant to you right now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 25, 31, 38, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a so-so day. A couple of low-level, second-chances may develop when it comes to a possibly stagnant matter related to romance, but don’t try to manipulate events in order to bring them about. In addition; keep gentle hints to a minimum to minimize the chance of misunderstandings! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 28, 36, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While it may seem like a free and easy day, don’t allow a subtly judgmental vibe to impact on your relationships: personal or professional. Express yourself clearly, so there’s no room for misunderstanding. However; do bear in mind that being clear doesn’t mean being assertive! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 22, 34, 39, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might find that you’re pulled in two directions: this could manifest as a clash between the obvious and the unexpected, particularly when it comes to personal matters versus work/career issues. It’s perhaps a day to stick to common-sense responses and solutions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 13, 25, 34, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s not the easiest day, thanks to a sun/Saturn mix. Just bear in mind that while motivation levels will be high, sensitivity levels may be in short supply, particularly when it comes to recent matters. A minor discovery could give you some form of an advantage, but it may be prudent to put it to one side for now! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 29, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may well need to take a step back, since a fiery vibe could amplify one minor concern. Communications may well be disrupted to the extent that something you hear/learn has a negative tone. It may be best to put this aside for a few days. Don’t act in haste! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 32, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The cosmic trend may feel a little demotivating, particularly when it comes to material and practical matters. The somewhat demanding vibe suggests that it may be harder than it sounds to generate a positive attitude, especially when it comes to something that is perhaps just beginning to needle you! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 29, 33, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Sam Neill, Joe Penny, Faith Ford, Mary Frances Crosby, Nicol Williamson, Larry Brown, A.J. Trauth, Adam Lamberg, Joey Heatherton, Callum Keith Rennie

Bella Thorne is desperately keen to develop a more credible celebrity persona. However, the planets tell us that she is doomed to be another teen sensation who disappears as soon as the novelty ends!

