TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A drop of water has the tastes of the water of the seven seas: there is no need to experience all the ways of worldly life. The reflections of the moon on one thousand rivers are from the same moon: the mind must be full of light. — Hung Tzu-ch’eng

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Little pots soon run over. — Dutch Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One monk shoulders water by himself; two can still share the labor among them. When it comes to three, they have to go thirsty.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon will be radiating subtly negative vibes, which may well emerge in trivial disputes and very minor disagreements. That said; a calm, reliable day is possible, if you can resist the slight disharmony. Avoid stressful and demanding situations to keep your mood even! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 28, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s likely to be a mixed day, since incoming support will be there for the asking, just not in the way you anticipate. It may even be possible that you’ll expect more than can be delivered. Don’t reject this assistance out of hand; give it some consideration before making a decision! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 36, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s certainly a day to look forward, be realistic and be a little more proactive. Incoming information may not be one- hundred percent accurate. However, it may be hard to resist the optimistic vibe, which could steer you away from the right course of action! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 16, 21, 30, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re not known to make excessive promises or claims, but the moon suggests that you are likely to misjudge something today. Offer help to someone by all means, but steer away from guaranteeing anything, since it’s a day where good intentions might backfire! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 27, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A string of clumsy aspects suggests that you’ll do well to be extra thoughtful in your personal relationships. While you’ll be hitting all the right buttons on the social front, someone closer to home may need a little more consideration. Sensitivity may be required for a little while! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 26, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Your daily routine may be subject to some minor disruptions during the day, thanks to the moon. Red-herring concerns and worries may seem to crop up out of nowhere. You might even feel obliged to go over old ground, just in case. However, this strategy may waste your time! Today’s Numbers: 10, 12, 27, 34, 41, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a contrary Pluto/moon mix you could find that the general vibe is a little unreliable and you may end up making life a little more complicated than it needs to be. Opening up the communication lines will be a good start. Easier alternatives should not be readily dismissed either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 26, 39, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications may be subject to some minor blips. If you’re waiting for some news or even a response to an earlier question or suggestion, then you might have to wait until later in the day. Don’t dwell on any delay. Concentrate on a different matter to help keep you distracted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The moon may throw up minor obstacles on a day where you may not be that attentive to detail. A part of the problem may be a tendency to ignore any negative connotations in order to maintain a light and breezy mood. Being a little more realistic needn’t be completely devoid of humor! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 33, 35, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If you’re dealing with someone who at the moment seems either unresponsive or a little too cool, then maybe it’s time to rethink your tactics. Whether this poor connection is work related or more romance based, there are plenty of ways to claim this person’s attention, mainly by being a little less pushy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 13, 26, 33, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The particular spread of lunar influences points towards a little tension between two separate key areas of your life. This could be work versus leisure; romance versus self; or a need for personal space versus an obligation. You may need to perhaps consider taking the more selfless option! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 21, 25, 34, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Marginally awkward influences could maintain a slightly blundering vibe throughout the day. It may be a case of saying the wrong thing at the wrong time or taking something in the wrong way. What is likely to increase the chance of misunderstandings is a faintly fretful mood! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 23, 37, 42, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Harry Anderson, Ralph Lauren, Roger Moore, Arlene Sorkin, Greg Evigan, Stacy Keibler, Natalie Maines, Usher Raymond, Arleen Sorkin, Sir Cliff Richard

