Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 14 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You are younger today than you ever will be again. make use of it. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Rent and Taxes never sleep. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Listen to all, plucking a feather from every passing goose, but follow no one absolutely.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a day where you’re likely to feel more in control than of late, but it might not be wise to ignore a slightly nagging feeling during the daylight hours. Something forgotten or dismissed fairly recently may well resurface. The planets suggest that this may be a form of a commitment! Today’s Numbers: 3, 4, 15, 27, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may well be thinking about changing certain aspects of your life; mainly the way you approach your relationships in general. However, at the moment it could be that you’re responding to indirect pressure from someone. A hidden agenda could be the root cause of a suggestion! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 30, 32, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Being a little too reflective may slow the pace down too much. It’s certainly a day to be more dynamic, but that may not be as easy as it sounds. Don’t waste time looking for hidden or subtle meanings to incoming information. Don’t make the day more complicated than it needs to be! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 19, 23, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Getting yourself motivated in the muddled vibe will be harder than it sounds. Your staying power is likely to dip a little, and you are likely to throw the towel in if you encounter too many obstacles. A definite plan or timetable for the day will push you back in the right direction again! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 38, 43, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A surge of energy should help you deal with a couple of overdue matters or looming deadlines. It’s the sort of day where you somehow manage to achieve at the last minute. Some flattering attention should liven up your afternoon, but don’t read more into the comment than is intended! Today’s Numbers: 10, 15, 21, 36, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The minor concerns of yesterday are likely to ease significantly. However, your cash is likely to be subject to some fluctuations. You’ll be able to think of new ways to generate more income, but at the same time it’s a day where you could squander those gains just as easily! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 26, 34, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your tendency to compete is likely to remain with you, but it is less likely to have a positive impact on work/career matters and is more likely to influence romantic interactions. Try to be a little less concerned your image in order to make the right impression! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 25, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A rather muddled vibe is likely to give way to a few crossed wires. Emotional and/or romantic matters could be directly affected. It’s a day where you may need to walk that fine and balanced line between being approachable and being a little too accommodating, especially when it comes to new encounters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 29, 32, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may feel as though a fairly resilient vibe is at hand, waiting to help you move in the right direction. However, a tricky either/or situation could develop (or resurface.) your options may be to continue with it or undo it. This one may need more time and thought! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 33, 36, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Relationships; new understandings and possibly new agreements are likely to come under the spotlight. That said; don’t be too fooled by a general air of progression. Don’t make too many assumptions or snap-decisions, because your judgment won’t be in tiptop shape! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 21, 30, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It is possible that you’ll be a little misguided over a work/career related matter. If you pay attention to incoming advice and guidance, you’ll find it won’t take much to get yourself on the right track again. One positive result is likely to have a very positive knock-on effect! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 21, 30, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A clumsy lunar aspect suggests that you may need to carefully analyze incoming information so that you don’t end up taking on board incorrect facts and figures. There’s certainly nothing to be lost by listening to a friend or a work colleague, and there’s everything to gain! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 35, 41, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Prince Charles, Boutros-Boutros Ghali, Yanni, Laura San Giacomo, Patrick Warburton, Travis Barker, Sara Jay, Elena Gomez, Veronica Lake, Barbara Hutton

