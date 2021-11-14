These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

You are younger today than you ever will be again. make use of it. — Anonymous

Woe to the house where the hen crows and the rooster is still. — Spanish Proverb

Listen to all, plucking a feather from every passing goose, but follow no one absolutely.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start positively, with a surge of confidence and an ability to impress those at work or school. Keeping this trend going will be tricky, as you’re likely to experience highs and lows. Expect a sudden surge of common sense to keep you from trouble around Christmas, along with a whole set of new plans for the New Year. You’ll find that the yearning to explore new things and new places will stay with you for some time, so start some forward planning to ease that dissatisfaction. Travel abroad if you can; if not then travel somewhere that appeals.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While new encounters today are not likely to have any romantic connotations, this could turn into an area of confusion in the very-near future. It may be best to be very slightly reserved, but without playing games. Avoid sending mixed messages: casual comments could be misinterpreted! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 24, 32, 36, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you may actually have to go against the grain and become a little set in your ways, especially if you want to clear any backlog for the coming weekend. This rather directed, methodical approach isn’t likely to sit well with you, but it is likely to get results! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 26, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An introspective vibe is likely to draw your attention to very minor issues, which should be kept in perspective. This same vibe could misdirect your attention and lead you to conclude something is perhaps missing. If anything needs addressing, the planets suggest looking to your romance zone! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 21, 38, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications connected to romance may be subject to some minor delays. If you’re waiting for some news or even a response to an earlier question or suggestion, then you might have to wait a little while. That said; don’t dwell on it and don’t try to hurry up a specific process! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 27, 35, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A thoughtful and attentive vibe will descend. It’s a day where safe routes, methods and plans may well be very reassuring, although results are likely to be less spectacular. Listen to your instincts when it comes to a minor risk. If it’s not worth taking, don’t take it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 22, 29, 32, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Relationship issues look likely to develop, thanks to a rather introspective vibe. If you’re alert to the possibility of minor tensions springing out of nowhere, then you’re more likely to keep the general mood on an even keel. By the same token, make sure that you also have all the facts and figures before you respond! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 31, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s certainly progress to be made today, thanks to a rather industrious vibe. That said; you may need to consciously sidestep a pushy and competitive vibe, especially if you want to enable some useful dialogue on the personal front. Don’t allow a slight chill in romance to develop further! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 37, 43, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad day at all, if you can avoid being a little judgmental. You’ll perhaps be more aware of metaphorical weak- spots, which, if addressed too bluntly, could lead into a couple of very minor clashes. With that in mind; being a little more supportive could have a surprisingly positive knock-on benefit! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 26, 32, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A shift in perspective when it comes to personal matters is very likely today. That said; there’s a subtle indication of a hidden advantage in this possibly unsettling change. Something that seems to go wrong could actually work in your favor. Incoming news may well indirectly boost romantic matters too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 24, 29, 36, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 As you don’t allow today’s restrictive vibe to dictate everything, then you’re likely to be in a strong position to take advantage of the cautious influences. An old or postponed plan could be rejuvenated with a new course of action. In addition; the softer mood could bode well for romance too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 16, 24, 33, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly reserved vibe is likely to feel a little restrictive for most fire signs, but you may just have to go with the rather restrained flow. A possible stalemate situation may need careful treatment and a minor imbalance in romantic matters could require a subtle or delicate response! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 21, 27, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While there’s not a great deal of humor about, it’s a day to catch up on several fronts. In addition; communications are far more likely to be sincere and reliable. Try not to rush one specific matter: as long as you maintain a steady pace you should feel comfortably in control from start to finish! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 25, 32, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Prince Charles, Boutros-Boutros Ghali, Yanni, Laura San Giacomo, Patrick Warburton, Travis Barker, Sara Jay, Elena Gomez, Veronica Lake, Barbara Hutton

Ariel Winter has sets her sights on a movie career, but her astrological chart has other ideas! According to the planets romance will be more than important than career for Ariel in the coming weeks!

