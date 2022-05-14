These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 14 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You must give time to your fellow men — even if it’s a little thing, do something for others — something for which you get no pay but the privilege of doing it. — Albert Schweitzer

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Think much, speak little, write less. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

All beings eat and drink. But they are few who can distinguish flavors.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a deceptively quiet start to a rather hectic week, so use this day to prepare. The more you do now, the more you’ll reduce the possibility of feeling time-pressured later on in the week. Think ahead; keep on top of current and ongoing matters and address any backlog promptly! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 26, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s not a bad day, but it won’t exactly be brimming over with positive vibes either, and a bunch of aspects to Mars may well spotlight one particular problem. Working in your favor is an ability to tackle what needs doing with extra focus. What you may need to postpone for a while is a new idea, scheme or suggestion! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could feel somewhat deflated by pricklier influences, but it’s perhaps in your best interests to do what you can without grumbling. If it feels as though the pressure is on, then do wait for support to be offered; try not to request too much help, since other people may not respond well! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications may well go a little off-beam and you may fail to notice something that later proves to be useful or strategic. Don’t worry too much if things do start to go a little awry. If you can rise to certain challenges on the work front, you’re likely to get noticed for the right reasons! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 38, 41, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s likely to be a gray Monday, where a steady drip of uninspiring tasks or duties keeps you busy, and where practical matters are likely to be prone to minor glitches and hold-ups. Keep plodding away: there may be something of a breakthrough moment right at the last minute! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 46, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may just have to accept that it’s going to be a slow start to a rather hectic week and it may be best to plod through what needs doing. Bear in mind too that while originality is usually good, straying too far from the tried-and-trusted is unlikely to pay off for today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 27, 33, 45, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A slightly boring or predictable vibe may well encourage you to be on the lookout for something a little more inspiring on the work front, to the extent where you end up flitting from one thing to the next. The end result is that you could actually close down your options! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 21, 33, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An excessive burst of water energy might see you feeling prone to irritation, especially as the moon is likely to make communication a little confusing. If you need to tackle anything stressful, then make sure that you find a way to release that tension. Do avoid getting into debates too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 17, 23, 36, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It is the start of a pretty unpredictable week, so try and get as much done as possible today, since little distractions on the romance front may well develop as early as tomorrow. To get ahead you may cut a couple of corners and impose certain time- limits, but don’t overdo this! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 27, 33, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A Mars/moon aspect is likely to encourage slightly over-the-top plans. Communications in general may be a trace unreliable and innovative work-related schemes may fizzle out. It’s perhaps not a day to branch out too much; it’s more a day to stay firmly within your usual comfort zone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 30, 36, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Common sense, when related to practical and material matters, should be pretty reliable. It’s a day to tackle the sort of duties and tasks that require little or no creative thinking. It’s also a day to tackle the things that require a fair bit of energy too. An offer of support should be regarded as an absolute bonus! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 19, 23, 35, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A scattering of slightly challenging influences suggest that it’s a day where hard work will pay off. However, the sense of achievement might not be as immediate or obvious and you may end up feeling as though you’re not being appreciated. Blame the general vibe, not the people around you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 27, 33, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tim Roth, George Lucas, Tom Cochrane, Cate Blanchett, David Byrne, Danny Wood

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.