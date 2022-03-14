These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 14 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We could never learn to be brave and patient if there were only joy in the world. — Helen Keller

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Young people tell what they are doing, old people what they have done and fools what they wish to do. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

What first appears as a calamity may later bring good fortune.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Settling aspects pave the way for a productive day. Much can be achieved without the distracting highs and lows you may have been experiencing. You’ll also have the ability to hone in on a taxing matter. However, if you spot an error or the result of a misunderstanding, don’t brush it under the carpet! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 27, 31, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may be wise to take certain incoming information with a liberal pinch of salt. It’s definitely a day to look beneath the surface, especially when it comes to advice and suggestions in general: second opinions may well be highly encouraging, but not all that useful! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Seemingly beneficial influences may well be counterproductive. Rather than encouraging good practices, they’ll promote self- interest. A little discipline may need to be summoned in order to decline something that you know isn’t good for you. It’s certainly a day to consider someone’s feelings too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 22, 27, 38

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The day will seem to start on quite a positive note, but a pesky sun/moon combination may well slow or reverse progress on one particular front. An idea or suggestion could reveal flaws and cracks that you haven’t anticipated and you may need to reassess how you deal with this! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 23, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A sun/moon aspect may create one of those walking-through- treacle days, which will be peppered with minor but irritating moments of carelessness and or minor bad luck. That said; there looks to be one very positive development around the evening time. This could be linked to incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 30, 39, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you can maintain an upbeat attitude, then it’s a day where practical and accessible solutions will be within reach. A minor blip or setback should be regarded as an opportunity to fine-tune your daily routine, with the emphasis on efficiency and getting ahead! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 38, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A sun/moon aspect will either guide you to introduce a little balance into your day-to-day schedule or it will encourage a surge of purpose that may be a little narrow in perspective. The latter option is likely to be more lucrative in the short term, while the former option is likely to better serve your long term interests! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 21, 34, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a good day to postpone tasks or chores, no matter how uncluttered your schedule may seem. Right now the signs are looking good for getting ahead of yourself, whether you’re at home or at work. Besides, the evening aspects could bring a possibly time-consuming, but positive opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 30, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The professional arena is well aspected: one particular connection or contact could prove to be a wise investment, although the first move may well need to come from you. However, it’s not a day to try and grab the attention of important types: it’s more a day to be a little more strategic! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 21, 36, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A moment of doubt could cause a certain amount of stress and you might be tempted to address it fully. However, it may be a question of just hanging on for a little while longer. It may even be a question of the less you do with regard to this single matter, the better it will be! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 25, 32, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a calmer day, although you should resist taking on more than you can handle. A late-appearing Saturn/moon aspect brings a dash of luck and charm your way in the evening, but this should not be taken as a positive sign to tweak something that right now is resistant to change! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 35, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Lunar influences suggest a tendency to waste the day. Striking the right balance between thought and activity won’t be as easy as it sounds, but if you can achieve this, then the day offers, amongst other things, a chance to catch up on the work-front and some tender vibes on the romance one! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 26, 35, 38, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Billy Crystal, Quincy Jones, Albert Einstein, Kirby Puckett, Taylor Hanson, Rita Tushingham, Michael Caine

