Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 14 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Being kind to others is a way of being good to yourself. — Rabbi Harold Kushner

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never give advice in a crowd. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A very noticeable split in the day could have you switching and changing your methods quite drastically. You may feel that you’re not getting anywhere with one particular matter. However, approaching it from all angles might not be the answer. Consider postponing it for a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 32, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A distinct shift part way through the day will see the general tone switch from adventurous and individualistic, to responsible and methodical. Trying to find the ideal middle-ground will perhaps be tricky. It may be a day to actually reject most advice, especially when it comes to a personal matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 26, 34, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Today’s planets start off powerfully, and then fizzle out. This switch is likely to impact on practical and material matters. Something – possibly a financial plan or a suggested process on the work front – may turn out to be a dead end. Just in case you should proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 20, 29, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A contradictory vibe could actually work out for you, since you’re likely to respond to the pushier influences, but with a degree of caution and common sense. Don’t get too despondent if a work/career matter doesn’t seem to be going the way you had planned, because it’ll probably turn out better than expected! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 30, 34, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A subtly critical vibe suggests that you’re more likely to notice and zone in on any imperfections in your relationships. You may be inclined to find fault with others over fairly small or trivial issues. This is a temporary blip, so don’t act on it just yet. Keep your thoughts to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 20, 27, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While the afternoon vibe will be one that encourages a responsible approach you may find that you’re more inclined to behave in an out-of-character way before lunch. In addition, it’s possible that a small or minor obstacle from the near or recent past will expose an unexpected fault-line! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 26, 30, 39, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day to be realistic rather than idealistic in your short- term aims; otherwise you could be setting yourself up for a couple of minor disappointments. By the same token; a case of inner doubt on the work front could have you setting impossible standards for yourself and others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 29, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly dreamy vibe could slow the morning hours down and leave you struggling to catch up again in the afternoon. It’s not a day to concede too much responsibility to others. Don’t test the resource front either, otherwise you may find that you have to try and recoup your losses tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A slightly indecisive streak may well have you dedicating more time than is sensible to a possible revelation or disclosure. It could be that there’s something you want to change, but feel as though others may disagree. The fact is you should assess the situation discreetly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 32, 39, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might feel you need to hold your ground with regard to a work/career matter. However, this could develop into an unnecessarily inflexible impasse. In order to generate more support, your suggested proposals may need to be a little more basic. Give others the room to maneuver today! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 26, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re likely to experience one or two minor problems with communication. Errors and muddles are likely to arise out of confusion, and could impeded progress. There’s a need to watch what you say. It’s definitely a day where your strong opinions should be kept to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The afternoon is likely to radiate a corrective vibe, which will be useful on one level, although it could create a little tension with colleagues. While you’ll start to recognize what needs addressing, you’ll still need to keep the communication lines open for those around you! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 38, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Daryl Sabara, Steffi Graf, Donald Trump, Boy George, Yasmine Bleeth

