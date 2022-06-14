These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 14 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Being kind to others is a way of being good to yourself. — Rabbi Harold Kushner

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When one shuts one eye, one does not hear everything. — Swiss Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Softer aspects are likely to reduce the recent pressure a little and you should be able to enjoy an easy-going day, as long as you avoid the inclination to gravitate towards minor problems and glitches on the material front. It’s a day to concentrate on what you can do, not what you can’t do! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 22, 26, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 One rather stodgy influence may encourage you to turn your back on a potential winner in order to invest in something that may not actually pay off. It’s not a day to let contradictory details or fiddly tasks absorb all your time; it is a day to stick to common-sense guidelines! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 32, 38, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a reasonable day, as long as you don’t end up relying too much on others. You may need to strike the right balance between independent action and teamwork for very visible reasons. You may even need to demonstrate a little initiative. It’s certainly a day to be more proactive! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 16, 22, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is likely to be a solid day. Small and incremental gains are certainly possible when it comes to generating the right image on the work front. If you are presented with an opportunity to further your career, make sure that you’re not treading on anyone’s toes before accepting it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 12, 20, 38, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Certain areas of your life that have been causing low-level stress may well seem a little less significant, thanks to a more moderate vibe. That said; you shouldn’t take this as a green light to disregard any ongoing matters. There may be a developing issue on the friendship front too; one that takes you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 37, 42, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The general vibe is likely to be steadier and a little more reliable when it comes to work and material matters. That said; you may feel a need to set yourself apart from the ordinary and the mundane. Look to the evening: there’s certainly the scope for adding a dash of something in relation to romance! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 25, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You should be able to enjoy a much easier, smoother day as the negative aspects fade. In terms of a friendship you’ll find the little bit of distance that you need comes in useful. With a clearer mind and a fresh perspective you’ll be able to get to the root of a problem or dilemma! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 35, 39, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may be one of those days where you need to offload a little, in whatever form. It may be that a surplus of work descends at the wrong time. All that said; you will need to be sensible about your schedule and ongoing commitments. Bear in mind that something could crop up at the very last minute! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 21, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Cautious influences will bring some much-needed perspective. It’s a day to tweak and correct earlier mistakes or errors of judgment, since common sense will be at a high level. Check the basics, such as money and outstanding tasks/duties to make sure that nothing is overdue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 32, 40, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may have been a little predictable on the work/career front up to now. However, today it is likely to edge into your personal time, if you let it. However, there could be an opportunity which may well facilitate – one way or another – a strategic career move. Be careful about what you decline! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 21, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A more moderate vibe may help clear the air with regard to a recent blunder. It’s a day to pay attention to what is going on around you and it’s certainly a day to heed any hints of dissatisfaction or discontent. If you have inadvertently caused any tension, then do own it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 11, 20, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Romantic matters could be a little baffling and the normal signals and signs could be subject to misinterpretation. Someone who’s a little hard-to-read may well confuse you a little. If you start to feel as though you’re not totally in control, then maybe that’s the time to step back! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 25, 37, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Daryl Sabara, Steffi Graf, Donald Trump, Boy George, Yasmine Bleeth

