TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is not important what you believe, only what you believe. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Do not wrong or hate your neighbor for it is not he that you are wrong but yourself. — Native American Proverb (Pima)

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

It is easy to dodge a spear that comes in front of you but hard to keep harm away from an arrow shot from behind.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may be prone to the slightly selfish vibes of the planets. Others will expect your full commitment especially where relationships are concerned. It’s not a day to do your own thing at the cost of everyone else’s needs. Don’t duck out of doing your fair share on a practical level either! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a slight tendency to take things a little personally. Thanks to somber influences this could be a day where it feels as though everything is going the wrong way, but in reality, you’re likely to experience a mini glut of little blips that in isolation mean very little! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A string of prickly influences could mean that you’ll feel restricted and restless almost from the start. To counteract this arrange a period of time during the day where you can enjoy some quality time. If you can’t get away from the bustle, then do avoid serious decisions: they’re likely to go nowhere! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 28, 31, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 If something has been bothering you perhaps for a while, then it may be best to wait until after tomorrow before tackling it. A decision that’s been hard to make will get easier after today, but as with other signs, there are plenty of unreliable forces complicating matters! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 29, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slightly resistant vibe about it, especially if you experience a change of mind over a personal matter. It may not be the best day to successfully make your case. Others are likely to be skeptical, especially if your aims and intentions are not in keeping with your usual style! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 33, 38, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The spiky and rather judgmental vibe is likely to be challenging, but it won’t be impossible to manage. That said; you may need to exert a little more effort than usual. Go the extra mile; stand by your decisions. The more control you take, the more empowered you’ll feel! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 29, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Spiky planetary influences are likely to create misunderstandings and minor tensions in your personal life. It’s easy to overreact to the smallest thing. Don’t let a request for help become a long, drawn-out issue. Bear in mind it’s possible that requests and responses can descend into unreasonable demands! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 25, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications are likely to be a little iffy, leaving you feeling as though you are struggling to keep up with the demands of the day. Normally you’re one of the more quietly confident signs, but today you may feel doubt over an ongoing matter. A brief pause or break may serve you well! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 40, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A little competition is not a bad thing unless the need to win becomes the sole focus of your choices and decisions. If you start to slip into a competitive mode over things that wouldn’t normally bother you, then stop and figure out why. A brief win may give you a short-term lift, but that will be all! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Don’t necessarily believe everything you hear. It’ll be no bad thing to be a little skeptical of something that sounds too good to be true. If you feel even slightly doubtful about a decision or suggestion, then chances are you’re falling for it. Don’t be pressured into giving in! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 16, 20, 37, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications are not brilliantly aspected, and there are a few selfish influences. Down-to-earth advice or input may well irritate you, but that may be because you’ll recognize the element of truth. It’s definitely a day to consider the feelings of friends and relatives! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 19, 22, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 In an echo of yesterday, you may be itching to speak out, have your say, and generally make your opinions known, but it’s certainly not a good day to refer to recent issues or matters. Being neutral is perhaps your best strategy. You should get another chance when the vibe will be far more temperate! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 22, 37, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Gerald R. Ford, Missy Gold, Matthew Fox, Ingmar Bergman, Tommy Mottola, Roosevelt Grier, John Chancellor, Terry Thomas, Polly Bergen, Harry Dean Stanton

