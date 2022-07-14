These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 14 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is not important what you believe, only that you believe. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The partridge loves peas, but not those that go into the pot with it. — African(Wolof) Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

It is easy to dodge a spear that comes in front of you but hard to keep harms away from an arrow shot from behind.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A rather relaxed and cheerful start to the day may well peter out gradually, thanks to a possible practical/material problem, which maybe develop towards the evening. It might be a question of working through it systematically. Don’t be tempted by any quick and easy fixes! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 29, 34, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While there’s generally an effervescent vibe, you could find that unexpected expenses cast a gloomy cloud over the late afternoon/evening; and plans for the remainder of the weekend could be foiled. That said; you don’t have to resort to an all- or-nothing response; there is middle ground! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 33, 41, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Despite the rather fabulous start you could find that some unwelcome tensions in your general relationships begin to develop. Minor disagreements could spiral. If you find that you’re not seeing eye-to-eye with someone, then try and defuse the situation. It’s not a day to stick rigidly to your points! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 20, 38, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Shifting planetary influences suggest that you may well need to put your emotional responses to one side and deal with a practical issue in a fairly analytical way. That said; misunderstandings in romantic matters can also be resolved, but perhaps not until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 21, 24, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The spotlight is on you, and normally you’d delight in all the attention, but on a day where lunar influences go from dazzling to confusing, you may well feel a lot happier if you can claim a bit of thinking time. There is a great deal of progress to be made if you can just find the space! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 27, 33, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The prevailing vibe will be unreliable. The day may seem to start and continue on a positive note, but wavering influences toward the late-afternoon may well see carefully thought-out plans come unstuck. There could even be an increase in your workload, so don’t take on too much in the morning! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 18, 25, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A charismatic and bubbly vibe is likely to disguise the fact that deep down, you’ll be in a rather fickle mood. It may not be easy to figure out what you actually want and the end result could be some very mixed signals for others. Romantic matters may well develop slight complications as a result! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 27, 33, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you may need a gentle reminder to consider others. Don’t assume that someone is trying to get you to do more than your fair share. It’s very possible that your perspective will become a little skewed around the late afternoon. Bear in mind that it won’t be so easy to see the wider picture! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you may experience a gradual slump; one that develops into a slightly defeatist frame of mind. The root cause may actually be something that normally wouldn’t trouble you. It could even be a very minor disappointment on the social front. Look to tomorrow for possible remedies! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 21, 34, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A subtle shift in the general vibe is likely to move from certain and definite to doubtful and slightly pessimistic. Your best strategy is to either make any important decisions before lunch or, if that’s not possible, postpone them until tomorrow. Just remember; all you can do is your best! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 32, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A very minor let-down could impact on your general mood and turn this day quite an inefficient one. It is possible that you will over-estimate what will essentially be a very minor risk. Seek advice to regain perspective: a little lateral thinking will make lighter work of a heavy task! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 26, 34, 41, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to a fairly draining vibe your get-up-and-go is likely to desert you just as other people’s needs or requests start piling up. Friends, family members and partners might be a little demanding, and not very giving, but perhaps it’ll best not to point this out just yet! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 29, 32, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Gerald R. Ford, Missy Gold, Matthew Fox, Ingmar Bergman, Tommy Mottola, Roosevelt Grier, John Chancellor, Terry Thomas, Polly Bergen, Harry Dean Stanton

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.