TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Travelling in the company of those we love is home in motion. — Leigh Hunt

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Every peasant is proud of the pond in his village because from it he measures the sea. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To learn and practice what is learned from time to time is pleasure, is it not? To have friends from afar is happiness, is it not? To be unperturbed when not appreciated by others is a gentleman, is it not?

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a fair degree of financial success, but do make sure that you’re not taking unnecessary risks. Romantic matters dominate the early weeks of spring. You might feel it’s a case of having to throw in the towel, in March, but perhaps you’re not regarding it in the right way. April is the month to travel, but May could be a little complicated in terms of a new romance! Watch the spending at the beginning of August; you’ll be inclined to buy things beyond your budget. Perhaps you’ll need to hold onto your cash, because the fall could see a possible house move. December is likely to bring a very positive change at work or school. This positive energy will carry you forward into the New Year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A minor conflict between your emotions and your airy nature could develop later in the day, thanks to a misunderstanding. It’s definitely a day to own your mistakes and to deliver apologies where due. It’s certainly not a day to cover your tracks, unless you’re happy that it won’t rebound! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 23, 35, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Personal relationships may well come under the spotlight, and you might need to rethink your approach to a close friend or your partner. A misunderstanding or miscommunication can be easily resolved, as long as you’re open to the fact that maybe you were wrong. There’ll be no place for any bluff and bluster! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 22, 39, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romance could rear up, but the planets suggest that you could either act in a thoughtless way or say something tactless. It’s possible that you won’t be above manipulating the situation a little, which won’t help matters at all. If a feeling of discontent is driving you, then it’ll be best to figure out why! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 24, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’ll be in demand, and normally you’d delight in all the attention, but on a day where certain planetary influences are complicating matters you may well feel a lot happier if you can claim a bit of thinking time. There is a great deal of progress to be made if you can just find the space! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 36, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Yesterday’s glorious vibe is going to be somewhat on the decline today, thanks to indirect influences. What won’t help is a possible practical/material based problem that may develop unseen in the background and you may not become aware of it until the evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 14, 24, 38, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A minor communication problem may cause a slight blip in an otherwise positive day. The problem will be easily resolved eventually, but you might feel those little resentments building up over the day. Find a positive release for this pent-up energy, and your mood will improve no end! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 18, 21, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You could be forgiven for thinking that life couldn’t get any better. You’ve been on a roll and today’s aspects are good too, but the good-luck vibe will wane. Double check letters, emails, texts and other information; be meticulous; pay attention to detail; don’t rely on your luck holding out! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 15, 27, 36

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Fabulous planetary influences create a little sparkle in romance, but an opportunity to impress and dazzle someone unrelated to romance should not be overlooked. An uncanny talent for being in the right place at the right time should serve you well, if you remain alert to the chance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 32, 35, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If yesterday you put your foot down and got the results you wanted, then today is a day to move on. The planets often advise water signs against being a little too accommodating, but today you may actually benefit from such an approach. It’s definitely a day to acknowledge the progress made! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 23, 27, 32, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A kind of warm, sweet day socializing and having fun is in the stars for you. The strength of your friendships right now are solid, and although the influences are generally very positive, you should draw up a budget and stick to it, no matter what a rather flighty friend might suggest! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 34, 40, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You should find that the day brings plenty of lively moments, thanks to the continuation of the rather fun-inducing influences, at least until the late afternoon. However, it’s not a day to try and prolong the fun element past its natural life span. As things wind down, you too should slow down! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 31, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Elements of yesterday’s dazzling influences are likely to have a continued effect on your day. That said; it’s a day to maybe adopt a more leisurely pace. Racing from one thing to the other won’t enable you to enjoy the subtler side of the current vibe – something looks set to improve with just a little tweak from you! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 11, 24, 33, 45

