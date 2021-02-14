These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Fear is the tax that conscience pays to guilt. — George Sewell

He who knows nothing doubts nothing. — Italian Proverb

A known enemy is dangerous, but a false friend is worse.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see you taking charge of your life with renewed vigor. People close to you may be quite surprised by a new certainty about your direction in life which dominates the first few months of the year. Towards the middle of the year you will be attracted to learning and are likely to find a number of new interests which will both broaden your inner horizons and bring you into contact with a range of new people. Financially, this year will not be great, but provided that you are sensible with your spending plans it will not be a difficult year either, and in the last few months there may be an unexpected bonus!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 This will be a good day for imposing a little order, especially when it comes to routine matters and/or your day-to-day life. Alternatively, if looming goals and deadlines are beginning to apply the pressure, then it may be as simple as tightening up policies and practices! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 30, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Your mood will balance out, making this day easier to negotiate. That said, you could receive some feedback on the work-front that you don’t like: it may be that you need to take a step back and possibly undo some of your good work. It’s best to regard advice as constructive guidance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There is a slight vibe underpinning what is likely to be a better day. Moods could still shift without warning and good intentions could still go awry. Be mindful of other people’s spaces and boundaries in the workplace and do try to avoid those casual comments that could sound a little thoughtless! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 21, 37, 43, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The slightly prickly vibe will linger, but if you can find a way to sidestep it, then you’ll be able to neutralize its impact to a large extent. A confusing work matter may need a great deal of thought and energy. Do bear in mind that playing it too cool could have the wrong effect! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 33, 39, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Although yesterday’s pressures are likely ease you should still pace yourself, since a minor, one-off opportunity on the work/career front could develop. This might not be as conspicuous and/or visible as you might like, but it could turn out to be a very useful stepping stone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 17, 21, 30, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If yesterday was bustling but inefficient, today is likely to be a lot more measured, but industrious with it. However, you may feel a little frustrated with the noticeably slower pace. It may be best to try and go with the flow, since you could pick up on something that you would have otherwise missed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 29, 32, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The calmer vibe suggests that you might be tempted to take the easiest route for the sake of a quieter day. There is also a tendency to let someone get away with a little too much. You may need to make sure that your voice is heard too, especially when it comes to a potentially insensitive moment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 34, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The planets haven’t been brilliantly cooperative, and thanks to the demanding vibe you’re likely to be feeling a twinge of dissatisfaction today too. It’s not the best day for teamwork or collaborative efforts. You’ll operate better if you don’t have to rely on others for certain results! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It should be a calmer day, although a minor problem may well be somewhat exaggerated to begin with. Make life easier for yourself from the start. This may require you to bring overly high expectations down a notch. That said; you shouldn’t abandon good ideas altogether! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 21, 30, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A potential opportunity on the work front is likely to present itself. That said; the prevailing vibe could narrow your vision, which could stop you from seeing the wider picture. A slight case of second-thoughts may well develop, but don’t automatically reject the possibilities! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 14, 26, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the moon it’s possible that you’ll slip into a slightly superficial mode at a point where something may actually require more in-depth analysis. Given the marginally suspicious vibe you may just to accept that there will be some people who are just hard to please! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 27, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 One lingering issue could have a subtle impact on the work front. It’s possibly a day where you may need to offset your natural caution with a little more boldness in order to find a solution to a problem. It could even be as simple as having to shrug off a poor outcome and start again! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 19, 21, 30, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Gregory Hines, Florence Henderson, Meg Tilly, Drew Bledsoe, Jimmy Hoffa, Hugh Downs, Dave Dravecky, Jack Benny

Charlotte McKinney may have done extremely well as a model on the TV, but her next challenge is to prove that she can also act. Happily for her, the planets suggest all will go well!