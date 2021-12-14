These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Words are the only things that last forever. — William Hazlitt

He who undertakes too much seldom succeeds. — Dutch Proverb

Do not remain in the open when the enemy is concealed.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a few ups and downs. This suggests that romance will come under the spotlight; it may be time for a rethink, but don’t worry, because romance will start to take off again after the summer and before the Fall. After the New Year you’ll find yourself very much in demand, and be prepared to meet someone who is a little wacky and off the wall. They will be like a breath of fresh air, once you’ve got used to them, especially when you move into a more rebellious phase. This meeting will either develop into a very close and long-lasting friendship, or for singles, this could become something even more special!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A prickly Pluto/Jupiter mix suggests that there could be a slight control issue to negotiate. While it will be possible to end the day on a positive note, especially when it comes to slight material improvements, it’s perhaps not the best time to quibble over team efforts and joint ventures! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 17, 23, 35, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A fretful vibe is likely to descend for the day and while you have the capacity to sidestep the stormier influences, you may be a little too inclined to speak your mind at a point where a more tactful approach would be much better. A minor dispute could linger on, if you let it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 28, 37, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be a fine line to tread. Air-signs aren’t usually associated with being direct and pushy. However; for today, practical and work-related matters may well require a show of commitment, energy and/or drive. Being discreet and subtle may be interpreted by others as disinterest! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 31, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you may be one step ahead on one front, which may not provide the advantage you’d assume, since it’s possible that an entirely separate matter could slip under your radar. It’s perhaps best to focus on the longer-term results than immediate or visible ones! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Work-related discussions are likely to come under the spotlight in what could be a rather time-pressured day. A minor clash of some sort could encourage you into retracting a request or suggestion. However, do have a quick rethink before committing yourself to any changes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 22, 36, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 An obstructive vibe is likely to hinder everyday routines and plans, thanks to an enduring Pluto/Jupiter mix and you could find that you temporarily lose a little ground when it comes to an ordinary, routine matter. Your best strategy may be to exercise a little patience and bide your time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 15, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may be able to sidestep the slightly judgmental vibe from the start, but others may not. It’s possible that those around you won’t recognize what is right in front of them, especially when it comes to thinking outside the box. You may find that you’ll have to present your ideas again on another day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 19, 27, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A Jupiter/Pluto mix may encourage a bit of a metaphorical clear- up when it comes to outmoded processes and methods. However; it may be best to assume that not everything will be plain-sailing. Having back-up plans may not be necessary, but it should bring peace of mind! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 26, 30, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a lot to be gained from the day, since there’s a subtly industrious vibe in the background. However, it may not be a great idea to ignore the signs and signals of something possibly going off-course. Don’t assume that small glitches will somehow correct themselves without any input, either! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 24, 39, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The prickly influences could work for you, with the right frame- of-mind. It will certainly be possible to strike the right balance between thought and action, especially in career terms, as long as you don’t rush anything. That said; emotional matters may require an entirely different approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 26, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a distinct theme of getting ahead and achievement, but this may develop within a marginally mechanical environment. Committing to longer term projects may need careful consideration. In addition; an overly competitive approach on your part may turn others off! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 27, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a slight hint of thwarted expectations. It may be best not to rely too much on other people. Don’t be too surprised if someone fails to meet their deadlines and don’t attach too much importance to incoming rumors. It’s not a day to try and aim for unrealistic targets, either! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 16, 21, 30, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Charlie Rich, Patty Duke, Spike Jones, Lee Remick, Nostradamus (1503), Hal Williams, Don Hewitt, Dee Wallace-Stone, Michael Owen, Landon Hansen

Bella Hadid is an expert in self promotion, but despite her best efforts it seems she lacks the charisma to really appeal to the public. The planets indicate that she may try an outrageous stunt to turn things around!

