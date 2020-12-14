These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

We live, not as we wish to, but as we can. — Menander

When you are thirsty, it is too late to think about digging a well. — Japanese Proverb

Do not remain in the open when the enemy is concealed.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead look set to be quite a heady and busy period in your life. The first month or so will see you making some radical changes in your lifestyle especially in terms of your preferred leisure activities. This change of routine seems likely to bring some romance in your direction by the end of the spring. The temptation will be to forget all about work or school, but it is very important that you stay focused. This year you will have the opportunity to make some major advances in areas you though you would never be able to pursue. Travel and great excitement should flow from this advancement beginning in the early fall.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Mars/moon mix may well bring out the competitive side of quite a few signs. It may be a day to draw back a little. Just remember that cooperation is a two-way process. Holding your cars too close to your chest may not play out to your advantage. Whether you get to hear something may depend on what you first share! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 13, 26, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The full moon may well be slightly misleading. You’re likely to feel rather determined, particularly when it comes to material and practical matters. However, tomorrow’s more vigilant vibe indicates an overdue but possibly expected change of mind. Don’t take any careless risks today! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 33, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An abundance of water energy could actually work very well for you, if you can keep any positive developments firmly in perspective. Don’t expect huge strides. A moment of inspiration could give something the kick-start it needs, although you may need to wait for further results! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 32, 37, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The watery vibe points to a constructive day, but a subtly moody undercurrent is likely to be present. You may feel a need to prove a point and/or establish your competence, but that endeavor may require a slightly humorless approach on your part. Be aware that it’ll be easy to irk others! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 36, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A marginally fretful undercurrent suggests that you may end up following the wrong course of action, but for the right reasons. Maybe you’re on the wrong track over a personal or emotional matter. If so, then a tendency to keep plugging away at a lost cause will need to be overcome! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 27, 35, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A watery vibe should bring in a more focused undercurrent. That said; while you’re likely to be feeling less sociable and in the mood for some sorting out and/or reorganization, there’s a strong indication that a matter specifically connected to the friendship zone may need to be addressed! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 32, 38, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the general vibe is likely to be an industrious one, it’s certainly not a day to take on competitive types. A Mars/moon aspect strongly suggests that you shouldn’t try to bluff your way through a tricky or intricate matter, either. A Mars/moon mix suggests that someone may not back down! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 23, 29, 32, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Lunar accents may well push you towards a somewhat informal review of your position in life and your future goals. This review may also impact on the emotional zone, particularly if you have key decisions to make in this area. An unexpected contact could be the catalyst that gets the ball rolling! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 15, 29, 34, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It might be wise to be alert for possible developments on the work front, since there is a chance that you will come across something useful or advantageous. You may not be able to act on it today, but keep it in mind for later in the week. It may be in your best interests to take note of an incoming request! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 32, 36, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The watery vibe will enable a useful degree of perception. It may be necessary to put to one side those things that you can’t yet do. That said; don’t dismiss too many objectives, since there will be some things that are ripe for change. As an aside; don’t burn any bridges in a moment of irritation! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 32, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A quietly confident yet gentle approach may be required if you are to resolve a particular issue with regard to a platonic relationship. The Mars/moon mix could make it difficult for you to say what is on your mind. There’s a subtle suggestion that you may over-assert yourself! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 16, 24, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fresh planetary accents could enable a useful realization or discovery. This may not be a hugely significant awareness but it could be enough to gently steer you in a different direction. Pay attention to information in general, whether it’s casual advice or a shrewd observation! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 27, 31, 45, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: Charlie Rich, Patty Duke, Spike Jones, Lee Remick, Nostradamus (1503), Hal Williams, Don Hewitt, Dee Wallace-Stone, Michael Owen, Landon Hansen

Things are about to take a tricky turn for Rebel Wilson and it may mean that her otherwise glittering career could take a definite turn for the worse before the end of January!