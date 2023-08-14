Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 14 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To improve the golden moment of opportunity, and catch the good that is within our reach, is the great art of life. — William James

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who takes a child by the hand takes a mother by the heart. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who seeks revenge should remember to dig two graves.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Creative impulses will be somewhat eroded, making minor problems on the work/career front more difficult to deal with. A separate issue, most likely a financial or material matter, shouldn’t be left to drift into the workplace either. Deal with it as soon as is feasibly possible! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 23, 30, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day when the relaxing vibes will be in short supply. There may even be a slight hunch that you have somehow missed out on something. However, this is more likely to be down to an entirely disconnected matter, such as a poor result, as opposed to a genuinely lost opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 28, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications may be a little off on a day when it may be harder than usual to be resourceful and think ahead. The stodgy vibe shouldn’t last, but in the meantime, just bear in mind that a need to do something a little less predictable could encourage a hastier course of action at the wrong time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 29, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The day could be slightly misleading, thanks to a very vigorous, somewhat assertive sun/moon mix. Hold back when it comes to incoming news since it’ll be all too easy to veer onto the wrong track. It’s also a day where insightful thoughts and notions may not actually help that much! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 21, 35, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be one of those rather aggravating days full of obvious inconsistencies. Impulsive reactions should be resisted, but it’s possible that someone will try to hurry you along into making a rash decision. It may be wise not to bow to any sense of external pressure for now! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 27, 38, 42, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Given that it’s a day where the influences will be slightly fretful for everyone you may need to revise your approaches a little. In the event of requesting some support and/or assistance, try not to lean on friends/relatives too much. By the same token, be as fair as possible if someone asks for help from you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 18, 21, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A midweek slump may emphasize a need for a minor but useful change. It’s possible that you’ll need to adjust your management- style when it comes to a couple of separate matters. Once they’re done, forget them, since negative feelings may linger after a problem has been dealt with! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 27, 36, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A pushier vibe indicates that you may experience a few minor clashes, thanks to a communication gap. The onus may be on you to close this gap before the end of the day. Don’t ignore incoming news either. This will apply to the work front, but take care in your personal relationships too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 25, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Mixed lunar influences point to a day where niggles and worries arise out of what might happen, rather than what actually does happen. It won’t be easy offsetting this glass-half-empty approach, but it can be done if you side-step those areas that cause stress and concentrate on those that don’t! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There could be a slight clash between your work zone and your social life. If your work day is already time-pressured, or if deadlines are looming, then do put the social activities on hold. Bear in mind that it’s possible to make the right impression, but you’ll need to be visible! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 34, 41, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Given the rather assertive sun/moon mix you could find that you need to accommodate the more cautious individuals in your work-based life. It’s also likely that you’ll need to treat relatives and friends with extra sensitivity too. It’s not the best day for throw-away comments or humor! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 20, 29, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you’re likely to spot the problems, and appreciate which solutions to apply. However, you may not feel confident enough to take responsibility for completing the process. All that said; it’s perhaps not the best time to go against the grain. Wait until towards the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 32, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Magic Johnson, Steve Martin, Danielle Steel, Halle Berry, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Gary Larson, Susan Saint James

