To improve the golden moment of opportunity, and catch the good that is within our reach, is the great art of life. — William James

To improve the golden moment of opportunity, and catch the good that is within our reach, is the great art of life. — William James

He who takes a child by the hand takes a mother by the heart. — Danish Proverb

He who seeks revenge should remember to dig two graves.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a sociable note and there’ll be no stopping you! However, as the planets start to shift in emphasis during the summer you could find that you’re being pulled in two directions, especially when it comes to cash matters! Perhaps a new opportunity will get you thinking more about making money, although the planets suggest you shouldn’t invest all of your time and energy into accumulating! Tricky choices in November could resurface in December; again these are very likely to be cash related. There could be a trip early in the New Year, while the spring, from March through to late May, will be your best time. Romance will be settled and hard work will have paid off, allowing you to enjoy a buzzing social life with plenty of opportunities for romance!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A warmer vibe has the capacity to boost romance and friendships. That said; you could go a little overboard when it comes to personal resources and material matters. What seems entirely feasible now may begin to unravel around Friday. Take care with cash matters and seemingly great bargains! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 16, 23, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Overall you should have a fairly easy-going day; a stabilizing vibe should last long enough to restore some balance. That said; don’t over-analyze trivial matters: it may be pointless trying to unravel one piece of information just yet. You may need to wait until the weekend for full clarity! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 34, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’ll need to be a little firm with yourself; otherwise you could end up with unfinished business hanging over you. A tendency to be a little too laid back about pressing concerns will rebound. As an aside, watch out for tricky or vague obligations: certain commitments made today could become a bit of a millstone! Today’s Numbers: 7, 10, 14, 25, 33, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be minor pitfalls that you’ll need to avoid, in order to make the most of the temporarily improved vibe. The main pitfall may be centered on taking something or someone for granted. Additionally; certain exchanges may provide a slight jolt in what emerges out of it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 13, 24, 31, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Practical and material matters should be easier to address, and there could be a very positive signal with regard to a work/career issue. Incoming advice should not be dismissed out of hand, since it’s likely to materialize just at a point where you are going slightly off-track! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 33, 38, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A subtle cosmic shift could be likened to a light being switched on. There could be a gentle surge of awareness, particularly when it comes to a deeply held personal matter. A quiet or brief exchange may not seem like a huge thing, but it may allow you to retrace your steps over a specific concern! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 13, 27, 34, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a cooperative vibe, which some might describe as timely. Be alert to any little signals that will kick-start a positive process on the personal front. This may even come from an authority figure of some kind. Don’t waste an opportunity to resolve a current problem once and for all! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 19, 24, 31, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A warmer vibe is likely to boost romantic matters. It is likely that one insightful or revealing conversation will enable a general feeling of moving forward. Someone nearby could be more open than they usually are. Alternatively; something said could strike the right note at the right time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 26, 31, 35, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may feel a sense of the recent pressure easing, but don’t take it as a green light to switch off completely. Don’t get complacent, particularly when it comes to a practical/ material idea or plan. By the same token; avoid making promises, especially casual ones! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 21, 27, 32, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A solid vibe has the capacity to help you make a major impression on the work-front. Be prepared to be proactive at the right time and bear in mind that this window of opportunity may well be a brief one. When it comes to an internal or personal matter, you may be better off absorbing advice for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 34, 37, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Use today’s subtly constructive vibe to clarify, simplify or clear up any lingering issues with minimum fuss. A personal matter could shift in the right direction and incoming information could bring a pleasant if minor surprise. As an aside: if old news resurfaces, be a little cautious! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Although a stern undercurrent may radiate a rather one-sided perspective, it could identify potential changes that could benefit your romantic life in the longer term. Today may not be a day to take decisive action, but there could be small indicators to note for another time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 23, 36, 42

Famous people born on your birthday include: Magic Johnson, Steve Martin, Danielle Steel, Halle Berry, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Gary Larson, Susan Saint James

Mark Wahlberg is hoping that his new movie will give a renewed boost to his career. However, the planets suggest that he is likely to be more distracted by certain changes in his love life!

