These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 14 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

And life is what we make it, always has been, always will be. — Grandma Moses

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One should be just as careful in choosing one’s pleasures as in avoiding calamities. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The expectations of life depend upon diligence; the mechanic that would perfect his work must first sharpen his tools.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Friends may well act like a pressure-valve, in that they are more likely to support good decisions and guide you away from bad ones. Whatever may be concerning you shouldn’t be tackled directly: run your ideas through others first; get feedback from more pensive types! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 28, 33, 37, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The relaxing weekend mood is likely to be absent to start with. It may even be that an unexpected surplus of duties/tasks will put you in an awkward position. However, lunar influences suggest that this can be resolved amicably, and that this evening will enable you to let off a little steam! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A definite requirement to be proactive and hands-on may well serve you for most of the day. That said; if you can’t figure out a viable solution to a specific obstacle or difficulty, then don’t wait for the ideas or solutions to materialize. Get support, assistance and/or advice! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 16, 27, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s definitely a day primed for a little me-time, but you may need to schedule this in much later in the day. Travel is well- aspected for those who can get away, but if you’re starting the weekend from behind a desk, then be consoled by the fact that the evening will see the pressure reduce a little! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 29, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The start of the weekend is generally positive, but do watch out for a moment of mistiming or a classic misunderstanding in the romance zone. It may be best to admit your errors the moment you recognize them. Don’t wait to be reminded or corrected and don’t let a one off comment sour the day! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 32, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A flightier vibe is likely to move in, and although this may not benefit those who are working, it will certainly provide the right mood for those with time to spare. In addition, there is something of a discovery or ‘find’ that may be worth noting for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 16, 21, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There is a slightly illusory quality about the day’s general vibe. It may be that nothing is as it seems. Communications may well complicate an inner debate or personal matter. The best approach will be to avoid rash or impulse decisions. Gains made today may be lost tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 25, 31, 33, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You should find that you slip into a weekend mode-of-being quite easily. However, there may be a slight power clash or control issue to deal with during the AM hours. Attempting to conceal or disguise a moment of insecurity by pretending otherwise is not the best way to go! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 29, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Beneficial planetary influences may well add the missing spark to romance. That said; there’s a subtle vibe at work. Gentle hints and suggestions from someone will almost certainly require an equally gentle response. It may not be the best day to speed things up by taking the initiative! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 19, 27, 33, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The day is not a bad one: the material front is likely to see a marginal improvement. There could even be a small boost to your income. All that said; there may be an ‘either/or’ choice to make in order to make the most of the day. You may need to let romance slip down the agenda for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 15, 24, 39, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a chance that something happens to break up your routine. Whatever form it takes, it will certainly have a beneficial effect and will add a little bit of excitement. For some, romance is likely to spark up, although you might be inclined to play it just a little too cool! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 20, 29, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may be inclined to get bogged down easily by small or unimportant matters. If there’s an outstanding task or obligation then settle it. You will feel more relaxed if you can resolve any lingering matters, even if that means delaying the start of the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 33, 47, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Robert Carlyle, Ritchie Blackmore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brad Garrett, Julie Christie, Rod Steiger, Loretta Lynn, Pete Rose, John Shea

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.