These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

So long as we love we serve; So long as we are loved by others, I would almost say that we are indispensible; And no man is useless while he has a friend. — Robert Louis Stevenson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Where there are no tigers, a wildcat is very self-important. — Korean Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Only when all contribute their firewood can they build up a strong fire.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The fiery moon may well activate your social zone with a vengeance and push you into overdoing it. The idea of letting your hair down this evening is likely to appeal, but if you indulge the partying vibe too much, you’ll be struggling to summon up the energy tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 17, 24, 26, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A vibrant vibe will offer you the opportunity to do anything with the day. From romance to friendships it should be a day where you’ll be able to catch up on the gossip and maybe enjoy a sizzling date later in the evening. However, a slightly sour mood might have to be reversed first! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 27, 34, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A Mercury/Venus combination suggests that you may need to let something go. If you’re simmering over a recent argument or misunderstanding now is the time to put it behind you and move on. The moon will give you the necessary distance you need right now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 13, 26, 31, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The slightly unreliable vibe should show definite signs of improvement, although you may need to watch that you don’t make mountains out of molehills. Someone might need a bit of breathing space, which you might interpret as a worrying sign, but there’s no need to be concerned! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 29, 38, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A welcome burst of focus should counterbalance some of the more flighty influences. The emphasis will be on fun for the purpose of good and cheery company rather than fun for the sake of it. That said; don’t be tempted to overstretch yourself, or you’ll end up burning a little midnight oil! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 28, 31, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The day hinges on whether you are able to shake off a slight moodiness that will be most apparent when it comes to emotional matters. Glum influences may complicate what is essentially a simple matter. If you’re tempted to throw in the towel, just wait until the evening before deciding anything! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 16, 25, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a distinct sense of moving forward in today’s planets, which are excellently positioned to deal with an unsettled or uncertain matter, quite possibly on the work front. The outcome could tilt out in your favor, as long as you’re prepared to discuss and adapt your ideas! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 26, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A blind date, an unplanned introduction, or even a chance meeting could lead to some much needed excitement in your routine. Take advantage of a slight breather in the general pace: informal social situations are particularly well- aspected, with a little extra twist! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 30, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you’re up to responding fairly gently, then it’s a day where you can make significant headway, especially when it comes to romantic matters. You should recognize a significant moment when it occurs: the planets suggest that it will revolve around a communication of some sort! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Good things come to those who wait, thanks to uplifting, supportive influences. There’s definitely a hint of a beneficial development linked to communications of some kind. This may not be clearly sign-posted; it may not be obvious at all, but you’ll know when it happens! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 26, 39, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today’s improved influences will firm yesterday’s processes and will help you to find the right words to perhaps initiate or restart something that is long overdue. On the emotional front a direct approach is most likely to work best. Whatever the focus is, it’s certainly a day to get the ball rolling again! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 31, 43, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Emotional matters are very favorably aspected: family interactions, romance, and friendships should all receive a bit of a boost from the planets, although romance is due the biggest lift. That said; don’t assume that everything is tinged with romantic possibilities! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 39, 41, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jacqueline Bisset, Peter Cetera, Fiona Apple, Ben Savage, Michael Johnson, Jean Smart, Nell Carter, Fred Silverman, Mel Torme, Scott Vickaryous

