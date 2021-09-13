These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

So long as we love we serve; So long as we are loved by others, I would almost say that we are indispensible; And no man is useless while he has a friend. — Robert Louis Stevenson

Listen to all, plucking a feather from every passing goose, but, follow no one absolutely. — Chinese Proverb

Only when all contribute their firewood can they build up a strong fire.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see you becoming a bit of a leader, whether that’s at school or in the workplace. However it might be that you will overdo it at times because you will be accident prone at times. However, it’s likely that you will make an important career decision and it will be one that you are happy with. Any minor hurdles in romantic matters will be cleared as long as you’re willing to recognize your responsibility. There is the possibility of a major upheaval in the later months of the year probably related to a home move or travel plans, but patience will be the key to success at this time.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If you can stop yourself from setting unrealistic goals then you’ll be able to make the most of the day’s excellent influences. A minor boost to your income may well be just enough to offset recent excesses and a boost to your confidence is likely to offset a work related matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 11, 23, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It is likely to be a mixed day. In your favor is something that you might have regarded as a dismal failure recently may become all the more achievable. However, the blot on the landscape is an inclination to wear rose colored spectacles when it comes to someone’s attitude! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 26, 38, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Pesky lunar influences fade away by the afternoon, and if you can summon a little patience and if you can accept that some things take time, then you’ll be able to take a lot more from the day. However, a slightly fickle or flighty attitude won’t go down too well with a friend this evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 8, 12, 24, 36

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A productive day is in the air, thanks to the moon’s influence, and because of other key planets you’ll rise to the challenge with style. Be careful how you get the message across, however, because someone close to you could misinterpret an enthusiastic attitude for a controlling one! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 29, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A fairly powerful Mercury/Mars aspect should place the proverbial ball in your court. If you are careful you will be able to turn it to your advantage. This is great day for making a major impression in the office or indeed for getting parents or boss-figures to recognize your efforts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 26, 34, 41, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A string of minor but disruptive lunar aspects suggests that someone or something will unsettle you in the morning. You may feel as though things are getting on top of you, but someone, possibly a fellow air sign figure, will offer you some much needed support and guidance! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 25, 33, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 As soon as you wake up it should feel as though everything is running as smoothly as clockwork, and that is how the rest of the day should proceed. A helping hand, a few lucky coincidences and a generous or kindly family member should supply the day’s highlights! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 24, 29, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you find that you’re on the cusp of formulating some new ideas that involve some positive changes to your lifestyle, just wait a while longer. The forthcoming planetary influences over the next few days will be like a breath of fresh air. You just need to wait for the timing to be right! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 33, 38, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The good news is that a couple of pesky influences lose their grip, so that it will feel as though a certain romantic problem just melts away. However, thanks to one distracting aspect, you’re likely to be a little too short-sighted in terms of work matters. This is where you’ll need to invest your time Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 26, 35, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While nearly everyone else is likely to be making the most of the planetary activity your inquisitive mood will mean that you’re more in the frame of mind for some involved discussions and deep and meaningful conversations. Share a few involved hours with a like-minded friend! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 21, 25, 32, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you can manage to avoid making any decisions that relate to romance, you’ll be able to extract a lot of positives from today’s planetary line-up. Friendships and communication are particularly well aspected, and making your views known or making your point should be easy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 26, 35, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Watch out for the little signs of rising tension over sensitive or touchy matter. You might think you’re sailing through the day, but the evidence for developing strain will be there. Don’t ignore it; address it as soon as possible and you’ll be the one who ends up looking good! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 31, 37, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jacqueline Bisset, Peter Cetera, Fiona Apple, Ben Savage, Michael Johnson, Jean Smart, Nell Carter, Fred Silverman, Mel Torme, Scott Vickaryous

Elle Fanning is expected to be a major Hollywood figure for years to come, but according to the planets her fortunes are about to dip significantly in the next few months!

