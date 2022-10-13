These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I am not afraid of tomorrow, for I have seen yesterday and I love today. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Let him make use of instinct who cannot make use of reason. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

An ounce of discretion is worth a pound of learning.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It can be difficult to find the right level of discipline at times, but you’re likely to be in the mood for a metaphorical clear-out. There may be a specific issue that you wish to see consigned firmly top the past. It’s a day to tackle any straggling obligations, especially those that will lead to a sense of closure! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Material matters look stable, but you may give in to a slightly extravagant vibe. It’s possible that you’ll want more than is sensible. It may be a day top set strict limits from budgets to timetables. The evening may extend the extravagant vibe in a way that could lead to minor niggles tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 19, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you may well be a little unreceptive to romantic gestures. You could be inclined to brush off a complimentary comment from someone, or you could miss subtle signs of someone’s interest. The evening will see you being more receptive, but romance is likely to be more unreliable! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 32, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Mixed lunar influences are likely to pave the way for some ups and downs. There’s some good luck scattered throughout the day, but there is also a tendency to be slightly thoughtless. Incoming news may hint at changes, but on a day where you’re not quite ready to respond in the way that you should! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 33, 41, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thoughtful influences will sit alongside quite mercurial ones. There will a dual vibe, which is likely to consist of a desire for some high-octane fun within an environment that seems fairly slow and languid. It may help to have a couple of activities in reserve, just in case! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 24, 33, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Incoming information is likely to bubble up. Something you hear could change your attitude when it comes to a particular person or specific event. What you learn could even supply the missing part of the puzzle. It’s certainly a day to gather and collect the facts and figures! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 16, 22, 39, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A contradictory Venus/Jupiter combination suggests that you may be inclined towards slightly selfish behavior. It’s not the best day for emotional decisions, but nor will it be a good idea to leave someone hanging on indefinitely for an answer or response. Be fair! Today’s Numbers: 11, 14, 20, 38, 43, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A down-to-earth vibe suggests that your head should feel clear enough to rethink a material issue. It’s certainly a day where logic will over-rule emotions in almost every decision. With that in mind, you may need to decide whether it’s the right time to address a particular matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 13, 26, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Awkward influences are likely to put you directly on the spot. It’s possible that you’ll be on the receiving end of a blunt ‘yes or no’ question or an ‘either/or’ situation. While you may feel that the context or circumstance is a little exaggerated, someone could have a point! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 30, 38, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications are likely to slightly awry, and unusually for a down-to-earth type, you’re likely to be in a rather fickle mood. There’s a possible moment of confusion, which will ease tomorrow, so do avoid making a rash decision that you might regret at a later date! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 18, 22, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may need to exercise a fair bit of self-discipline when it comes to material matters. There’s a direct and unmistakeable choice between sensible actions and over-the-top-responses. The evening may only appear to offer the green light over one course of action! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 34, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Lunar influences could create a slightly erratic vibe. Sensitivity levels may be a little unpredictable. If you can resist the temptation to look backwards instead of forwards, then this could be a bonus. To help you accept what’s staring you in the face make sure you pay attention to the facts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 32, 38, 44

