Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You may have tangible wealth untold; Caskets of jewels and coffers of gold. Richer than I you can never be– I had a mother who read to me. — Strickland Gillian

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Ready money works great cures. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Satisfied people do not complain.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The new moon may well highlight any current imbalances in your day-to-day life, while a surge of self-discipline will encourage you to adopt a more organized lifestyle. However, avoid the temptation to make huge changes; instead make two or three tweaks that will grant you visible results! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 27, 32, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Incoming information should be fairly reliable for you, but what you reveal to others may well be misleading. There’s a difference between discretion and secrecy. It could be down to a slight power tussle between you and someone else. You may need to figure out why there’s a need for this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 29, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You should feel the effects of the new moon through a surge of quiet confidence and authority. This could translate into a desire to do everything yourself from start to finish. That said; you may need to call on others for a little help later in the week, so you certainly won’t want to ruffle feathers today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A hardy vibe is likely to turn you into quite a power sign. The benefits will be obvious: in control; efficient and motivated you’ll be able to make lots of headway. However, when it comes to your relationships you may need to relinquish some of that control and let others have a say! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 26, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Don’t be too surprised if you feel the need for a clean slate or fresh start of some kind. This could be linked to a very recent revelation or disclosure. There is certainly an element of surprise in today’s charts, but do bear in mind that it may not be the best day to reveal too much too soon! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 27, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The new moon is likely to redirect your attention to career matters, although the rather secretive vibe may conceal a potential problem – this could be connected to incoming news. It’s a day to perhaps keep your ears and eyes open in order to glean some useful insights! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 28, 31, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s not a day to ignore incoming information, especially when it comes to practical/material matters. Although the news may have a slightly negative edge, it could still be useful. That said; you may well need to adjust your reactions depending on the reliability of the original source! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 36, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The new moon zones in on new understandings; new agreements and a general air of change amid a slightly unsettled vibe. In romance you might need to readjust your first impressions of one particular person. Don’t make too many assumptions, because your judgment may not be reliable! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 29, 35, 39, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The new moon is likely to zone in on the key areas which may have suffered slightly from neglect. For some Archers there may be a deepening of feelings in personal relationships; for others there could be a definite sense of commitment when it comes to work/career matters! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 26, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A new face could cause a few ripples, but whether you’re in an established relationship or whether you meet someone new, there is the potential for mixed signals. Bear in mind too that it’s a slightly defensive day, given the secretive vibe. People won’t be inclined to reveal too much! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 30, 32, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a thought provoking vibe about. Your thoughts are likely to revolve around your quality of life. It’s a day where you may feel compelled to abandon those pursuits that you may regard as ‘timewasting.’ However, quality doesn’t necessarily mean serious and dry! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 26, 34, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Enigmatic lunar influences suggest that you may experience some particularly intense moments. Relationships will come under the spotlight. Playing games to gain control might seem like a good idea, but it could backfire on you. It’s certainly not a great day to make too many demands, either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 11, 20, 29, 37

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Garry Marshall, Whoopi Goldberg, Joe Mantegna, Vinny Testaverde, Tracy Scoggins, Michael Fitz, Jean Seberg, Samantha Hart, Richard Mulligan, Chris Noth

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.