Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded. — Maya Angelou

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Hours are Time’s shafts, and one comes winged with death.– Scottish Clock Motto

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Behind an able man there are always other able men.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is enough of a positive vibe to appreciate, if you can tap into it. However, unusually for you, a tendency to hesitate when it comes to fairly minor obstacles is likely to slow the pace down. Being a little less pessimistic will help reverse this trend to a very large extent! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 22, 27, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A gentle Saturn/moon mix brings a very stable start to the week, which you should utilize as fully as you can. However, a willingness to apply yourself may be required from the get-go. With the right approach you could find a way to turn a potential failure into a resounding success! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 20, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The current influences are likely to encourage some deep thinking, although there’s little planetary support for taking any action. That said; the planets may well present a useful opportunity to clear the air and although this won’t be a quick fix, it will restore the harmony you need! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 32, 45, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An incisive Saturn/moon mix will open the communication lines to an extent. A useful burst of clarity and should help too. Bear in mind that the evening may bring quite a tender vibe, and to make the most of it, make sure that nothing important or time-dependent is still lingering! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 21, 30, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Mellow influences are likely to be a little counter-productive, since your practical problem-solving skills may be a little off- key for the day. There’s a slight tendency to overcomplicate matters or to read far too much into a situation. A verbal exchange may warrant a little more attention! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The gentler lunar vibe should be pretty noticeable from the start, especially since it is likely to enable some useful dialogue. Someone’s rather unapproachable manner may be daunting to begin with, but it won’t be too difficult to find the right words and/or strike the right tone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 28, 32, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Personal relationships are likely to benefit from the cosmic warmth in general. Even if you don’t feel like talking, or time is limited, you should still try and make (metaphorical) room for others. By the same token, one particular comment from earlier in the day may need a slight rethink! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 21, 30, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s certainly a positive day in general terms, although a rather rigorous Saturn/moon mix suggests that a desire for everything to be exactly right may take over slightly. You may need to strike a sensible balance between getting the results you want in the time available! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 25, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where a gloomy glass-half-empty frame of mind could downgrade minor but positive developments. At the same time, any tiny blips and glitches are likely to feel more significant than they really are. Implicit or indirect pressure from a third party certainly won’t help! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 29, 34, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While quick thinking may not be your strong point, you’ll certainly have the ability to stay calm and stay in control, so do play to your strengths. If a recent development suffers a temporary setback, then give yourself a few minutes to think about the best way to respond! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 25, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you’re hoping to get a lot done on the practical/material front then you’re likely to have a slightly exasperating day, since incoming information could interrupt your plans. There may be a minor discrepancy or inconsistency to solve. In addition; a separate request could throw you off track! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 31, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It could be one of those days where an excellent sense of timing and an enhanced sensitivity will pave the way for some impressive results. Tactful communications will assist this process. The only thing holding you back may be a lingering reluctance to get involved! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 32, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Stevie Wonder, Joe Louis, Dennis Rodman, Bea Arthur, Ritchie Valens, Clive Barnes, Beatrice Arthur, Harvey Keitel

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.