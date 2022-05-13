These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded. — Maya Angelou

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There wouldn’t be such a thing as counterfeit gold if there were no real gold somewhere. — Sufi Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Behind an able man there are always other able men.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Mellower influences are likely to be distracting. Your imagination will be fired up, but your practical problem- solving skills may be a little lacking. There’s a slight tendency to overcomplicate matters or to read far too much into a situation. Something may require more attention! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 21, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The gentler lunar vibe should be pretty noticeable from the start, especially since it will soften your social zone and enable useful dialogue. Someone’s rather prickly attitude may be off-putting to begin with, but it won’t be too difficult to win them round with the right words! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 35, 41, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The mix of less than helpful lunar aspects suggests that a scattered kind of vibe may well prevent anything from progressing past the thinking/planning stage. It’s certainly a day where you may need to be a little more proactive and a little more willing to lead by example! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 32, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you could find that you’re drifting through a little aimlessly, thanks to a fairly thoughtful but inactive vibe. Take decisive action early on. Keep busy; keep active. Using the early morning hours to tackle any outstanding tasks or little jobs may well have a reviving effect! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 29, 37, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You might be tempted to think that while nothing is going hugely wrong, nothing is going fabulously right, either. If there are any problems, then they may be a little more difficult to isolate and identify. It’s perhaps a question of pinning them down in order to resolve them! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 15, 20, 35, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While quick thinking and snap decisions will not be your strong point, romance will be. However; it’s possible that a recent and separate development may suffer a temporary setback. It may be best to deal with this setback in a couple of days and concentrate on the warmer vibes! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 29, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you’re hoping to get a lot done on the practical/material front then you’re likely to have a slightly frustrating day, since incoming information could interrupt your plans. It may be that you feel a very slight sense of pressure. Don’t rush decisions and don’t feel obliged to commit to anything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 37, 41, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It could be one of those days where an excellent sense of timing and an enhanced sensitivity will pave the way for some impressive results. Smooth communications will assist this process. The only thing holding you back may be a lingering reluctance to get involved with a specific matter! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 11, 25, 31, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 This is not likely to be the obvious sort of dynamic day that you would prefer, but there is enough of a positive vibe to appreciate. A tendency to baulk at what will be fairly minor obstacles is likely to slow the pace down. Being a little less gloomy will help reverse this to a very large extent! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 33, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a very stable, if inactive vibe about, which you should utilize as fully as you can. It could be that a decision goes your way, or that you find a way to turn a potential failure into a resounding success; however, a willingness to apply yourself may be required from the start! Today’s Numbers: 12, 20, 24, 38, 41, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The current influences are likely to encourage some deep thinking, although there’s little planetary support for taking any action. That said; the planets may well present a useful opportunity to clear the air and although this won’t be a quick fix, it will restore the harmony you need in one key area! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 26, 33, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The Mars/Pluto combination will open the communication lines to an extent. Minor worries can be eased. A useful burst of clarity and common sense should help too, and although the evening’s influences may generate a warm and tender mood, you’ll be more able to relax if nothing is lingering! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 29, 34, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Stevie Wonder, Joe Louis, Dennis Rodman, Bea Arthur, Ritchie Valens, Clive Barnes, Beatrice Arthur, Harvey Keitel

