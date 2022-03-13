These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You can stay young as long as you learn. — Emily Dickinson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

You may laugh at a friend’s roof; don’t laugh at his sleeping accommodation. — Kenyan Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A beautiful flower is incomplete without its leaves.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary influences may promise a little more than they can really deliver. A piece of misinformation from a source that is normally very reliable may need to be double-checked, or you could find that it has set you on the wrong path. Try not to rely too heavily on second-hand information! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where the routine may only appear to be predictable, since rather charged influences will keep you on your toes in the work place. It’s possible that a briefly static vibe may well morph into a touch of drama out of nowhere. Aim to reduce the drama by staying neutral! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 33, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar influences may be bold but slightly clumsy with it. It’s possible that you’ll over-estimate your levels of intuition and insight on the emotional front, whilst you may under-estimate a minor problem or glitch on the practical front. It’s a day to divert your attention to where it’s needed! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s likely to feel a little hard-going, as the responsibilities just seem to pile up. There is only so much you can do, especially when the planets are being a little uncooperative. An intention to make a positive impression on the right types may need to be shelved for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 24, 37, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar influences may cast a spotlight on your career. There’s perhaps a lot to be said for speaking your mind, but it isn’t really a day primed for brisk honesty or direct analysis. By the same token, you may need to pay attention to a new or unexpected development rippling in the ether! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 26, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Being thorough will serve you extremely well, helping you to spot and avoid a potential snag when it comes to incoming information. What may appear like brilliant news may need to be reviewed with a more realistic approach. It’s certainly a day to check the small print! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 11, 20, 29, 35

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Minor tensions are likely to resurface, thanks to the planets. Since the lunar aspects responsible for this will be short- lived, you should find that the stress will ease without any major intervention. It’s not a day to look for problems. A wait- and-see approach might serve you better! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 26, 32, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Lunar influences are urging you to be a little more decisive on the emotional front and a little more discerning when it comes to your finances. In amongst the potentially unreliable information and mixed signals is a strong grain of truth. Once you have isolated it, you should act on it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 22, 37, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s likely to be one of those so-so days. You’re likely to be quite sensitive to the lunar vibe. That said; you could be getting much further on one front than you realize. A slight atmosphere of negativity may affect your ability to recognize what could be quite a fabulous development! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a bit of a non-starter day, where it feels hard to keep the momentum going. Lunar influences are likely to create a slightly anxious vibe for no discernable reason. Don’t let someone take advantage of your fretful mood: it’s not a day to let someone off-load their responsibilities onto you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 31, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may be a slight feeling of grinding to a halt, thanks to indirect influences. Maybe other people won’t seem very motivated. While you might prefer to see a little more enthusiasm and/or activity, there is a clear call for not being too pushy. Certain tactics may rebound tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a very positive vibe in amongst the unsettling ones. If you can hone in on the positive you’ll have a much stronger voice with regard to an ongoing matter. It’s certainly a day where you have more clout and control than you realize. It’s a question of accessing those qualities! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 35, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Robert Woods, Larry Solway, Neil Sedaka, William H. Macy, Dana Delany, Adam Clayton

