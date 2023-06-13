Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Kindness is wisdom. — Phillip J. Bailey

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Money, like a queen, gives rank and beauty. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Stir the fire, you may burn yourself.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Don’t be too surprised if your plans for the day become a little unstuck; fiery lunar influences will settle eventually, but not before they have tested your ability to think ahead and act with a little more caution. A measured reaction to incoming news will serve you better! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 32, 37, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day of two halves, with the first half perhaps being the more reliable one. A work matter could prove to be actually more complicated than it initially appears. Being a little more discerning may actually help in the long run. You may need to be on the look-out for possible glitches! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 29, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications could veer off track today. Do try to minimize misunderstandings and mixed signals, especially in the morning. A casual comment could draw unnecessary attention to a previous blunder and information in general may require a little more delicacy and tact! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 30, 37, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where competitive drives may need to be restrained a little; otherwise a highly effervescent vibe could have you over- stretching yourself to the point where you may have to retract an offer or back away from a suggestion. It may be a question of better timing too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 23, 38, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A refreshing fiery vibe should have quite a revitalizing effect. You could even experience a moment of clarity or sudden understanding over something that may have been bubbling away in the background. However, it may not be the right day to act on that realization just yet. It may be best to wait a day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Pushy influences could cause you some stress. You may feel compelled to demonstrate competence where it matters, but not in a way that irritates those around you. However, the temporary vibe for today won’t be a subtle one and it will be quite easy to overstep the mark, one way or another! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 35, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Unusually for an air-sign, it’s a day where you may need to watch out for being a little indiscreet or a little insensitive in the light of a possibly unexpected development in your friendship zone. In addition, the fiery influences may not inspire many tender moments in romance, either! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 31, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a slight air of false impressions. It may well be a day to step back and allocate yourself little pockets of thinking- time. A little breathing space here and there could be all you need to stop yourself from making impulsive decisions. Don’t let someone put you on the spot, either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 11, 20, 37, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An infinitely livelier vibe is likely to suggest that you’ll have a lot more choices and options than you really do. Actually, it may be a day to play it strictly by the rule-book. A misunderstanding or mix up may well require a more precise and carefully thought out response! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 25, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Beware of being a little too blasé when it comes to practical/material matters. Minor miscalculations may seem trivial in the first instance, but without any intervention from you at all, these minor blips could develop. It’s certainly a day where you should be a little more in charge! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may be able to sidestep the erratic consequences of the bubbly vibe. In addition; the evening points to useful disclosures and positive discoveries that will certainly give you something to think about. Don’t worry about making any firm decisions just yet; this is more a day of preparation! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 21, 32, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If the morning’s vibe seems a little too confident, then the evening will be clearer. It’s a day where you should start to see the wider picture over a certain matter. It goes without saying: don’t try to rush a decision or outcome in the morning hours. You may be missing certain facts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 30, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Richard Thomas, Jamie Walters, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Tim Allen, Christo

