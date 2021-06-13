











TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Kindness is wisdom. — Phillip J. Bailey

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Money, like a queen, gives rank and beauty. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Stir the fire, you may burn yourself.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some good news on the money front, and strangely for such an innovative sign, thanks to Mercury, you’re likely to find comfort in tradition rather than progress. However, a surge of fire energy will overtake you in the late summer and you’ll have to take care not to be too overbearing! Health matters might dominate your thoughts in September, but not in a negative way. Adopting a new lifestyle or resolving to eat healthier food will certainly appeal. However, friends won’t want to join in on this new health kick. A period of restlessness could affect your mood in December: changing your routine will work wonders!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a hint of incoming news at some point and while the current planetary emphasis will seem effortless for now, do take care. It’s all change after today, where good news may well develop very minor complications before the working week is through. Do leave yourself room for maneuver! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 17, 23, 34, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may appear as though any recent sense of pressure may ease off, but the current vibe is likely to have a rather misleading quality. Incoming offers of support may be genuine, but they could be ones that you can’t rely on after today. By the same token, take extra care with one-off offers too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 26, 33, 35, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slightly over-the-top vibe suggests that you may well over- estimate the possibilities or go a little too far in making claims, particularly when it comes to personal matters. Your staying power is likely to dwindle after today, particularly if you encounter unexpected glitches. For an easier week, be a little more selective! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 27, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A slightly over-the-top vibe suggests that you may well over- estimate the possibilities or go a little too far in making claims, particularly when it comes to personal matters. Your staying power is likely to dwindle after today, particularly if you encounter unexpected glitches. For an easier week, be a little more selective! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 20, 26, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A seemingly cooperative vibe may feel amicable, particularly when it comes to your relationships, but there could be a subtly judgmental edge to watch out for. Be careful with what you say. Others may well let an ‘off’ comment slide today, but it is likely to rebound on or before Friday! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 26, 31, 38, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While you’re likely to be one of signs able to resist the misleading vibe, you may not be in the strongest position to say anything, particularly when it comes to someone else’s basic errors or assumptions. It may be a question of either waiting for a better time, or waiting for the other shoe to drop! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 24, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Although it may feel like an excellent day to address certain issues, the airy vibe has the capacity to be a little evasive. Communications in general are likely to be rather unreliable. By the same token; you may feel tempted to over-state a straightforward matter just to impress someone. This may not be a good idea! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 27, 35, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Watch out for casual and/or informal agreements. A tempting suggestion may seem watertight, but there could be cause for minor regret later in the week. In a similar vein, give yourself at least a day’s breathing space when it comes to signing on any dotted line in a more formal capacity! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 23, 28, 34, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might find that there’s a strong hint of something in the air, particularly when it comes to romance. However; this may turn into a waiting game. As an aside; when it comes to a matter closer to home, the end result of a specific objective might not be exactly as it was supposed to be! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 31, 32, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Being able to judge the correct response could make a difference. Knowing when to be reserved and neutral and when to be warmer may hinge on whether you’re dealing with a material matter or an emotional one. Financial matters in particular may require quite a rigid approach! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 36, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today is likely to promise far more than it can deliver. Communications will seem reliable, but will actually be confusing, while seemingly meaningful or serious discussions may just go round in circles. Something that appears to have depth may simply lack substance. Don’t fall for the hype! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 22, 39, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Trying to manage everything may not be the best way to try and counteract what may feel like quite a slippery vibe. As an aside; a piece of information or news may appear to be just what you want to hear, but this could change over the course of the next few days. If possible and if applicable, refrain from reacting! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 18, 29, 33, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Richard Thomas, Jamie Walters, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Tim Allen, Christo

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Bella Hadid is desperately hoping to break into the world of movies in the next few months. The moving planets tell us how keen she is to succeed, but they also indicate that she won’t have the break she is hoping for!

