These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The U.S. Constitution doesn’t guarantee happiness, only the pursuit of it. You have to catch up with it yourself. — Benjamin Franklin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One meets his destiny often in the road he takes to avoid it. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You can only go halfway into the darkest forest; then you are coming out the other side.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications are distinctly lively, and you should find that you’re one step closer to success or recognition. That said; you may need to take steps in order to speed up a particular process or development. The evening should see the ball firmly back in your court! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Slightly disruptive influences could chop and change throughout the day. The heartier vibe could dilute your natural caution obscure and mask particular problems, while the infinitely more cautious one could offer some constructive guidance. Just watch what you agree to! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 37, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A fun-loving vibe will dominate from start to finish. That said; there’s a distinct possibility that you will put your foot right in it without realizing it. If the mood turns a little frosty for no apparent reason, then maybe you’ll need to determine where you’ve gone wrong, which may be harder than it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 26, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Dazzling influences involving a sun/moon configuration will be offset by a more subdued Saturn. If there’s a minor dispute: stay neutral. Don’t rise to the bait if someone is being a little demanding; and don’t let someone offload too much onto you. Do this to extract the best from the day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 27, 32, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While your social zone will be rather well-aspected, there will be much more to the day than just light-hearted communications. One particular piece of news may come to your attention, and while your first reaction may be to leave it until after the weekend, your best strategy may be to deal with it promptly! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 17, 25, 39, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a chance that you could over-invest in one particular event: that is, have unfeasibly high expectations. Whether this is about financially-based communications, or whether these expectations revolve around career choices, there is a need to be realistic and to accept that perfection is not always possible! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 26, 34, 41, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fresher influences will replace the stodgier ones but there’s also a slightly obvious or blatant vibe to negotiate too. Communications may be a little blunt and to the point. However, it’s possible that because of this you’ll experience one of those sudden and quite dramatic realizations! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 24, 27, 32, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The dazzling sun/moon combination could have a multiple effect when it comes to your cash-flow. The end-result could be that your financial situation, which is likely to start off on a solid note, could take a sudden dip. Watch the minor spending: the tiny purchases could soon mount up! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 19, 26, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Refreshed influences add some sparkle, but there is an added note of caution. There may be a minor clash with a rather charismatic or magnetic type. Don’t let the sun/ moon configuration push this too far. Keep it light-hearted and good natured. Aim to defuse any potential conflicts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 28, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to be a little too outspoken and a little too dismissive of others. A calm approach will yield exactly the same results without all the hassle. If tensions start to develop on the work-front, then perhaps it will be down to you to establish the peace again! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 38, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you’re up to speed and if you’ve been efficient and not ignored or forgotten anything, then you can take advantage of the sparkling aspects and enjoy a brief, fun-filled break. However, Saturn lurking in the background suggests that something somewhere is still outstanding and shouldn’t be left for any longer! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 27, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may be more susceptible to the subtle Saturn/moon combination than most. You may have a tendency to blow hot and cold over a particular matter. It’s more likely though that you won’t have an awful lot of patience either. It’s a day to slow down and listen to what others say! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 16, 20, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Matt Steele, Samia Ghadie, Erno Rubik, Cheech Marin, Harrison Ford, Mark Mendoza, Patrick Stewart

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.