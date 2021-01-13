These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Advice would be more acceptable if it didn’t always conflict with our plans. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Everyone pushes a falling fence. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Disease can be cured; fate is incurable.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a very positive note in terms of romance, thanks to some wonderful energy from the water signs; in fact matters of the heart will dominate the months from February onwards, with April providing many memorable moments. May will be more focused on work or school, while July is likely to bring changes that you might not immediately recognize as positive ones! An opportunity to spread your wings in August should be embraced! October will be a quiet month, while November looks as though you will take a whole new direction at work or school.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may be Friday the thirteenth, but a resilient vibe has the capacity to work in your favor. It’s the sort of day where the harder something is, the more determined you’ll be to resolve it. That said; don’t actively look for problems to solve. Keep your schedule as clear as possible, just in case of a last minute glitch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 35, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 For many earth signs a rather counterproductive undercurrent vibe could have you feeling quite fractious. Something minor, whether it’s an ongoing development or current news, has the capacity to escalate a little out of proportion. Keeping a cool head will help you to keep this in perspective! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 36, 43, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A fiery vibe could encourage over-the-top responses and actions. Try not to test Friday the thirteenth’s unlucky vibe too much. News of a possible shift or change when it comes to a personal matter should be received as it is intended: as a possibility, not a definite. Don’t tempt fate today! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 28, 32, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 If you’re at work, then it’s possibly a day where communications are likely to go off-beam. It may not be possible to preempt every possible eventuality. You may also have to deal with types who are a little over exuberant and enthusiastic too, so be careful what you suggest! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 24, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A slightly ambitious undercurrent is likely to take hold, but on a day where a highly optimistic vibe is likely to over-inflate any positive outcomes and obscure the downsides. When it comes to a specific decision that carries any kind of a risk, do get a second opinion! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 21, 28, 34, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A fiery vibe is likely to have a marginally unsetting effect for many earth signs. However, it’s a good time to readdress something that may have veered off course a little recently, particularly when it comes to team work and joint ventures. Don’t ask difficult questions if you’re not prepared for the answers! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 16, 24, 38, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While this Friday the thirteenth has the capacity to be quite a fun day, don’t test that premise too much. Avoid hasty decisions and do resist the tendency to rush emotional and romantic matters. Someone may initial an informal exchange; if so, this may benefit from a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 23, 31, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It could one of those highly rare days where you accept surface level explanations without pausing to check or cross reference the facts. It may feel as though the pressure is on when it comes to work, career and everyday matters, but do bear in mind that old saying: more haste; less speed! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 21, 30, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may feel like a free-for-all day, with almost no hidden catches, but do exercise a little caution when it comes to a possible clash on the career front. Avoid engaging with competitive games, particularly with other fire signs. An attempt to go the extra mile could result in a wasted opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 27, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a pressured undercurrent, there is a tendency to focus on the things that can’t really be resolved. When it comes to making a specific decision, most likely related to a very recent matter, there’s a possibility that you’ll be reluctant to commit either way. It may be best to shelve this briefly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The day is likely to bring a couple of opportunities. However, there’s a chance that, instead of adopting a sensible approach, you’ll be more inclined to take on far too much. You may need to bear in mind you might need to cater for more cautious individuals, particularly when it comes to the work/career front! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 24, 31, 40, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A practical or material matter may seem to hit a block. You may well spot a potential problem or pitfall that no one else can see. Alternatively you could discover the solution to an ongoing matter, but you may not feel confident enough to take charge. All that said; it’s not the best day to step outside your comfort zone! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 23, 30, 36, 49

