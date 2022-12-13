Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 13 December 2022.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Incoming information may well warrant a closer look. It may even be one of those one-off days where you should at least be aware of the rumors. However, it may be a delicate balancing act. Don’t dismiss everything you hear, but don’t necessarily overreact either! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The new moon may be a little unruly, but think of its effect as a gentle cosmic nudge in the right direction. Although you may hear something that is not very exciting, it could give way to one or two subtle advantages. This is likely to revolve around a useful and long-awaited clarification of some sort! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Yesterday’s slightly blasé influences are likely to fade quite quickly. Any recent blunders and miscalculations that haven’t been tackled are very likely to resurface before the day is through. As well as correcting your errors, you may need to soothe a few ruffled feathers! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 27, 31, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the effects of the new moon, you may find that you’re slightly out of synch with other people’s moods. Given that it’s likely to be a slightly pressured and corrective day for most signs, it may be best to avoid any serious dialogue with others! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where the recent emphasis on work and career matters is likely to give way to your personal life. The subtle effects of the new moon could have you thinking along different lines. It’s certainly a day where you may begin to consider what may be missing or lacking! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 27, 36, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The new moon is likely to split your focus between emotional matters and material issues. On the emotional front in general there’s certainly the capacity to forge a new understanding. However, this perception and acuity is not likely to extend to your finances! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 28, 34, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If romantic matters seem to decline slightly, then you might be wise to leave it for now, because it’s possible that the more you try and fix the issue, the more you get it wrong. It may be a question of timing, given the marginally clumsy vibe. Do try and avoid answering a personal question too bluntly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 35, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The new moon is likely to bring a very mixed vibe: one that is not necessarily useful or even reliable. There is a strong indication that you may need to soften a slightly materialistic frame-of-mind in order to maintain or address a development on the emotional front! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 20, 29, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The new moon may well bring a mix of opportunities and minor obstacles. If you try to accept every challenge, complete every opportunity and tackle every development, you could end the day with a sense of unending pressure. You may need to be a little more selective! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 22, 34, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The energetic influences may have you feeling obligated to immerse yourself in business or career matters. There has to be a limit, even for the most dedicated Goat. A bit of a reminder from someone close may well turn the rather dry vibe into a more sizzling one! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 28, 32, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s likely to be quite a bubbly day, but it won’t be without its faults. Communications look to be a little unreliable. Classic misunderstandings could develop. Spontaneity is not a good strategy without at least some planning and a moment of impulse could lead to a red face! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 27, 29, 36, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The new moon may well cast a light on a recent misjudgment and while this revelation is highly likely to be a positive one in the long run, there is an indication that you may experience one or two moments of doubt in the meantime. Don’t rush to decide on the next step yet! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 21, 25, 33, 46

